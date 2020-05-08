Johnstown, PA (15901)

Today

Showers this morning, becoming a steady rain during the afternoon hours. High around 50F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Near record low temperatures. Low 27F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph.