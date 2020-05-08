Bring up the ongoing COVID-19 quarantine to Autumn Hoffman and her mind shifts to the job it stole from her March 16 – the day businesses across the state were ordered to close.
Then there’s the 4th birthday party her daughter had to celebrate at home – without friends and little fanfare, Hoffman said.
“Because everyone’s overreacting,” the 22-year-old Hollsopple woman said.
But to Blanche Rayman, 60, of Johnstown, the ongoing restrictions might not be enough.
“When I have to go out, I see people ignoring the guidelines,” said Rayman, who suffers with asthma and remains concerned about the coronavirus.
“They ignore the six-foot rule and the fact floors are marked (for distancing). I’m older and I have health issues. I just feel like telling these kids, ‘Back up, and give me space.’ ”
Now approaching two months since Gov. Tom Wolf began issuing emergency orders to curb the spread of the coronavirus, residents’ opinions still span a wide spectrum when it comes to whether strict regulations should continue across Cambria and Somerset counties.
But regardless of whether area residents support or oppose the virus restrictions, those who spoke with The Tribune-Democrat this week all seemed to agree on one thing: It’s personal.
‘People are ... struggling’
Hoffman just started a new bartending job before statewide shutdowns were implemented.
Because of that, she said she doesn’t qualify for unemployment – but that doesn’t stop the monthly bills from rolling in.
“When you have diapers and wipes and other needs to buy all of the time, that $1,200 (stimulus check) doesn’t go very far,” she said. “I don’t think our leaders understand that people are financially struggling right now.”
Hoffman questions why areas such as Cambria and Somerset counties are still under the strictest set of “stay-at-home” guidelines, while other counties with more cases are moving to the less-restrictive yellow phase.
“That doesn’t make sense,” Hoffman said.
State officials, including Health Secretary Rachel Levine, have defended their rationale for moving northern states to a cautionary yellow, while keeping the rest of Pennsylvania – Cambria and Somerset counties included – at the highest red level. They have said they are loosening guidelines for regions where counties average 50 or fewer new cases per 100,000 people over a two-week period and meet other benchmarks, such as having the ability to do expanded testing.
With retailers and other businesses across 24 northern counties set to reopen Friday – while following the safety guidelines grocery stores and pharmacies have had in place for more than a month – Wolf could also announce plans to shift more counties to the less restrictive phase over the next week.
“I think if we just wash our hands regularly and be careful not to cough on people, we’ll be good,” Hoffman said, maintaining the phased process is occurring too slowly.
‘Better off at home’
Linda Vindish was also laid off from her job at an Indiana County power plant in March due to COVID-19 restrictions.
But Vindish said she understands the rationale.
Nearly two months later, it’s certainly not an ideal situation, the Seward woman said – “But I get it.”
Vindish said: “Working as a janitor there, you can’t help but be around people all of the time. And when your job means cleaning up after them, it’s an added risk. I’m probably better off at home for now.”
Vindish said she supports the guidelines the Wolf administration has instituted.
Those measures are saving lives, and they’d likely be curbing the virus even better – “If everyone listened,” she said.
“I think some people are taking it more seriously now,” Vindish said. “But other people, I think they are just moving on with their lives – acting like it isn’t a problem.”
‘You gotta keep living’
To Terri Stewart, that’s what America should be doing. Stewart, 59, of Johnstown, remains skeptical about the threat of COVID-19.
She views the coronavirus as an over-hyped election-year ploy to unseat President Donald Trump this fall.
Stewart said her only concern about the way he’s handled the situation is that he hasn’t stepped in and stopped Pennsylvania and other states from shutting businesses down.
“He needs to do something,” she said.
Stewart said her dual-income household went to “no income” in March due to the shutdown.
She cleans homes. Her husband is a contractor.
Like Rayman, she also deals with lung issues – chronic obstructive pulmonary disease – which, according to health officials, puts people at higher risk of serious health complications from the coronavirus.
“But I’m not afraid,” Stewart said. “You gotta keep living.”
That’s difficult today, she added.
“I haven’t seen my 7-month-old grandson in two months,” Stewart said. “Because Gov. Wolf is keeping us locked up.”
Outrage and indifference
Rayman views the situation differently. “Too many people” aren’t taking the virus seriously enough, said Rayman, 60.
She said she notices the indifference most of all among people in their teens and early 20s.
At their age, there’s little risk for their own health, she said, “but they have to stop and think about what it could do to other people.”
At just 17 years old, Alexis Davis, of Davidsville, fits into that age group.
But during an interview Wednesday, she said she’s taking the coronavirus “very seriously” – for her family’s sake.
“I’m worried right now,” Davis said, after showing off the medical-style mask she wears daily.
“On Facebook and (the mobile messaging app) Snapchat, I keep seeing more outrage – more and more people claiming they are going to just stop wearing masks and start doing what they used to again.”
Davis said that will only make a tough situation worse.
“Because we’re going to end up going through this even longer,” she said.
