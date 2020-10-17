An arrest has been made in the shooting death of a Johnstown woman on Friday afternoon.
Gabrielle Hudson, 24, has been charged with one count of homicide and two counts of aggravated assault in connection with the death of Nefertiti Mitchell, 29, from the city's Oakhurst Homes, according to Cambria County District Attorney Greg Neugebauer.
The incident occurred around 4 p.m. Friday on Daniel Street in the Oakhurst Homes.
Mitchell was pronounced dead at 5:31 in a Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center operating room.
An arrest occurred shortly thereafter.
“The arrest was made thanks to cooperation of witnesses and the arrest was made within two hours of the incident, again as a result of quick police work and especially cooperating witnesses that gave immediate and accurate statements to police,” Neugebauer said. “I think that both the Johnstown police department and the community at large is to be commended in this instance.”
Hudson is being held at Cambria County Prison. Bail was denied.
Mitchell's autopsy was performed on Saturday at ForensicDx.
Cambria County Coroner Jeffrey Lees said Mitchell died due to “massive” blood loss as a result of a gunshot to the abdomen. He ruled the death a homicide.
Lee's office, along with the Johnstown Police Department and Cambria County District Attorney's Office are still investigating.
Neugebauer 's office will prosecute the case.
