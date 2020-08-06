District 5 Chairman Paul Leonard said the governor's statement Thursday calling for a cancellation of high school fall sports "caught me off guard."
During a briefing in Harrisburg concerning the state's ongoing response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Wolf said: "The recommendation is we don't do any sports until Jan. 1."
Leonard is director of athletics at Shade-Central City High School and WestPAC championship coordinator.
"I didn't see that coming," Leonard said. "We are working together as a conference and are hopeful that we can get it worked out and do what's right for our students."
Leonard said that the combined football media day for the Heritage and WestPAC teams that was set for Friday at United High School has been postponed until further notice.
Also Thursday, Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference chairman Scott Close of Somerset Area High School said the league would postpone all contests with the exception of golf and girls tennis until after Labor Day.
Schedules would remain unchanged with the exception of football, which had been set for Aug. 28-29 openers.
September 4-5 will be the first football scrimmage and the first week of play will be Sept. 11-12.
Practices may start on time at the discretion of each individual LHAC school district, Close said.
