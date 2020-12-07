HARRISBURG – Gov. Tom Wolf warned on Monday that new COVID-19 restrictions could be coming in the next few days as the state tries to cope with a surge of COVID-19 cases.
By Monday afternoon, there were 5,421 people hospitalized with COVID-19. Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine said some hospitals in the state are running out of ICU beds for patients.
Wolf said that unless that trend changes, the surge “will overwhelm our hospitals.” That strain will make it difficult for hospitals to care, not just for COVID patients but any patients who need critical care, he said.
“What happens if there are no beds?” Wolf said.
While Wolf said additional restrictions are under consideration, he said he doesn’t intend to revive the statewide shutdown and color-coded restriction and reopening system.
Levine said the strain on the health care system is unprecedented.
“This is a significant challenge,” Levine said. “One we’ve never faced before.”
In the seven-day period ending Thursday, Pennsylvania experienced a seven-day COVID-19 case increase of 48,668 cases. The previous seven-day increase had been 5,995 fewer, at 42,713 cases.
The statewide percent-positivity went up to 14.4% from 11.7% last week. Every county in the state has a concerning percent positivity above 5%. This includes nine counties (Mifflin, Potter, Bedford, Montour, Juniata, Somerset, Tioga, Franklin, and Lawrence) with percent positivity at or above 20%.
Wolf said that if the rate of increase of COVID cases doesn’t slow, his administration will feel compelled to enact stricter mitigation efforts. He declined to suggest what those might be.
Wolf said that state officials have already implemented a stay-at-home advisory, beefed up a mask order to even call on people to wear face coverings in their homes if non-household members were present and called on schools to pledge to strictly enforce the face-covering mandate if they remained open.
He made it clear that those measures haven’t bent the curve enough and said that additional restrictions could be announced shortly.
“Very shortly, we will come back with more recommendations,” Wolf said.
Levine said that health officials believe that the surge is worse than they’d expected because too many people ignored public health warnings and traveled and held holiday gatherings over Thanksgiving weekend.
Levine said that while the state’s health care system is being strained by the COVID surge, the hospitals have been this fare been able to adjust.
“Hospitals are strained but they are coping,” she said.
