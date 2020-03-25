Harrisburg – Gov. Tom Wolf on Wednesday declined to directly respond to comments by President Donald Trump that the country should begin reopening by Easter, but the governor and Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine both made clear that state officials are still bracing for the number of coronavirus cases to continue to increase.
Trump on Tuesday said that he hopes the country is open and “raring to go” by Easter.
“Our people are full of vim and vigor and energy. They don’t want to be locked into a house or an apartment or some space,” Trump said.
Asked if he agreed with Trump and whether he would cooperate if the president tries to get states to roll back restrictions by the April 12 holiday, Wolf said his focus is “keeping Pennsylvania safe,” while adding that Pennsylvania officials have had a “good working relationship with the federal government” in responding the coronavirus outbreak.
Other governors have been more direct in responding to Trump’s comments.
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker said he was “very, very concerned” by Trump’s remarks and added that he doesn’t believe the president “is listening to science.”
In New York, where there have been more than 25,000 coronavirus cases identified, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said the outbreak is still accelerating “like a bullet train.”
Wolf said that his administration is focused on mitigation efforts to slow the spread of the outbreak so it doesn’t lead to an overwhelming flood of patients seeking medical care.
“We are working diligently, decisively to do what we can to buy the time our health care needs,” Wolf said.
Wednesday, the governor announced that he was expanding his stay-at-home order to include Lehigh and Northampton counties. Ten of the state’s 67 counties are now under stay-at-home orders. Health officials said that coronavirus has now been detected in 44 counties, as the number of cases linked to outbreak hit 1,127 on Wednesday.
“We’re going to recover from this crisis,” Wolf said. “But first we have to get through it.”
Levine said that the state’s mitigation efforts – shutting down non-essential businesses and closing schools statewide – are part of the state’s strategy to prepare as “over the next number of weeks, we’re going to see a surge of news cases, she said.
