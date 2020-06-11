BERTINO[mdash] Frank S., 96, St. Benedict, formerly of Windber, passed away June 10, 2020, at the home of his daughter. Born April 27, 1924, in Windber, the son of Nick and Carmella (Cardone) Bertino. Preceded in death by parents; 1st wife, Kathleen (Malzi) and 2nd wife, Connie; grandson, An…