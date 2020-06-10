HARRISBURG – The state Senate voted unanimously to send Gov. Tom Wolf’s legislation that would require the Department of State to produce a report on the primary for lawmakers to use to determine if changes need to be made ahead of the presidential election.
Wolf plans to sign the bill into law, his spokeswoman Lyndsay Kensinger said Wednesday.
The legislation would require the state to provide its report to the General Assembly by Aug. 1. Some Democrats said they worried that the report won’t provide enough time unless there is a commitment by Republican leaders to schedule enough voting days in August, when the Legislature is typically on summer break.
“No one wants Pennsylvania to be counting votes 2-3 weeks after the election, which could happen” if the state doesn’t better prepare for the presidential election, said state Sen. Anthony Williams, D-Philadelphia, in an appropriations committee meeting on the bill.
Republicans in the state Senate said that there will be time to make changes if the report reveals the need for them.
“The report will be timely,” said state Sen. Patrick Browne, R-Lehigh.
In a state government committee meeting on the bill, state Sen. John DiSanto, R-Dauphin, said that he plans to meet with groups interested in the voting reform issue over the summer even before the report is produced.
After the primary, election advocacy groups called on the state to provide mail-in ballot applications to all registered voters, based on the popularity of the option in the primary – the first time Pennsylvania offered no-excuse mail-in voting.
They also called for the state to make a more organized effort to use voting centers to better manage in-person voting.
Ray Murphy, state coordinator of Keystone Votes, said on Wednesday that the primary illustrated that the state needs to make changes ahead of the election. He added lawmakers should have time to respond even if they wait until after they get the state report required by HB 2502.
“With virtual caucuses, committee meetings, and voting, the General Assembly has used technology to become quite nimble. How often does the state enact a budget in May? They were able to use tech to craft a spending plan earlier than usual, and what drove that was that they saw an urgent need,” he said.
The need to make changes ahead of the presidential election should create the pressure to act, as well.
“There are less than five months to go before 9 million voters go to the polls in Pennsylvania. Do members of the Pennsylvania House and Senate want to be responsible for Election Day malfunctions that call into question the results of the presidential contest?” Murphy asked.
“They can and should act with urgency to make change, so that county election officials can implement them effectively, so the state can communicate those changes to Pennsylvanians, and so every eligible voter can be confident in the safety and security of our election process.”
The report mandated by HB 2502 would require the state to explain:
• How many absentee and mail-in ballot applications were received and how many absentee and mail-in ballots were cast by voters;
• How many voters were forced to vote by provisional ballot because of confusion or uncertainty about whether they were eligible to vote;
• When counties began to prepare to count mail-in ballots, when they began to count mail-in ballots and how many mail-in ballots were challenged;
• How many mail-in ballots were sent to the wrong person, how many cases in which mail-in ballots were submitted by the wrong person, and actions taken by the state in response to fraud related to mail-in voting.
The unanimous Senate vote came only after the Republican majority in the state Senate rejected efforts by state Sen. Art Haywood, D-Philadelphia, to amend the report to also include the number of mail-in ballots that arrived at county offices after the deadline of 8 p.m. on the night of the primary. Wolf ahead of the primary used an emergency order to extend the deadline for mail-in ballots to be counted in six counties hit hardest by the coronavirus outbreak and civil unrest.
