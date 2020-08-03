Gov. Tom Wolf announced that he is dedicating $28 million to higher education to help the institutions resume operations during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a release.
Post-secondary schools and adult basic education providers will benefit from the funding.
“Our students and educators need to know that their safety is a priority, and this funding will help address those needs,” Rep. Frank Burns, D-East Taylor Township, said.
According to a list on www.education.pa.gov, Penn Highlands Community College has been allotted $276,522; Commonwealth Technical Institute, $17,603; Mount Aloysius College, $79,514; St. Francis University, $75,282; and Indiana University of Pennsylvania, $357,986.
The University of Pittsburgh will receive more than $1 million and Penn State will get $1.9 million.
Distribution was based on “shares of total enrollments by each post-secondary sector and the number of socio-economically disadvantaged students served by the institutions.”
Subtracted from the total was $500,000 that was set aside to provide relief to adult basic education providers.
Funds can be used to purchase equipment or technology used to move classes online, cleaning products, personal protective gear, installation of barriers and health applications used for contact tracing.
Through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, governors were given the power to determine use of education relief funds.
“This funding will help these institutions, whether they choose to continue to provide remote instruction, return to in-person instruction, or employ a hybrid approach to meet the instructional needs of their students,” Wolf said.
Schools receiving money will be contacted directly by the Pennsylvania Department of Education with eGrant application instructions.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.