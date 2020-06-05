All Pennsylvanians share credit for allowing the state to reopen, Gov. Tom Wolf and Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said on Friday.
As Cambria, Somerset and 14 other counties entered the green phase of reopening Friday, the last counties in the red phase moved into yellow, with partial reopening.
“While we have reopened Pennsylvania, we still have continued to see a decline in new infections,” Wolf said during a press briefing. “I am very proud of the commonwealth for hitting this point in our reopening.”
Thanking all residents for doing their part, Wolf identified health-care workers and essential businesses' employees and local officials.
Levine echoed Wolf's gratitude for “those on the front lines and those who did their part by staying home.”
She recognized that there has been sacrifice.
“Almost overnight, our entire world changed,” Levine said. “Pennsylvanians rose to the challenge. It has been difficult, and so many have lost so much. But we have saved countless lives, while we wait for better testing and for development of a safe and effective vaccine.”
Both stressed that caution will be required to prevent resurgence of the virus. Wolf said a rise in new cases in Erie has health officials looking into a possible new outbreak there.
Locally, new cases in Bedford and Blair counties are among 443 additional positive cases of COVID-19 reported Friday across Pennsylvania, the Department of Health announced.
There have been an additional 69 deaths, bringing the state totals to 74,385 cases and 5,886 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
With the addition of one case each in Blair and Bedford counties, the updated report shows 59 cases and two deaths in Cambria County, 38 cases and one death in Somerset County, 43 cases and two deaths in Bedford County, and 53 cases and one death in Blair County.
There are 15,929 resident cases of COVID-19, and 2,768 cases among employees in 611 long-term living facilities in 45 counties. Out of the state's total deaths, 4,077 have occurred in residents of nursing or personal-care facilities.
About 5,659 cases are in health care workers, the health department reports.
County dashboard
Levine introduced a new feature, titled “county dashboard,” that allows the public to see the four measures the health department tracks when reopening counties. They are stable, decreasing or low confirmed case counts for two weeks; contact tracing capacity; less than 10% positive tests for two weeks; and hospital bed use at 90% or lower.
Cambria, Somerset and all bordering counties meet all four measures, the dashboard shows.
Over the past two weeks:
• Cambria County has added four cases to reach 59, with 861 tests, for 0.3% positive.
• Somerset has added one case to reach 38, with 652 tests, for 0.1% positive.
• Bedford County added seven cases to reach 43, with 268 tests, for 2.7% positive.
• Blair County added seven cases to reach 53, with 861 tests, for 0.8% positive.
• Clearfield County added 10 cases to reach 43, with 315 tests, for 3.2% positive.
• Indiana County added two cases to reach 92, with 427 tests, for 0.5% positive.
• Westmoreland County added 20 cases to reach 456, with 2,954 tests, for 0.7% positive.
The statewide average was 6.8% positive for the two-week period.
