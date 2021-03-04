Pennsylvania intermediate unit sites administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to educational staff will support up to 500 doses per day, Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency Director Randy Padfield said Thursday during a briefing.
Other locations with higher amounts of teachers and support staff will be able to administer up to 1,000 does per day.
"Vaccinating teachers and education staff are essential as we work to get students back into the classroom in a safe and quick manner," acting state Health Secretary Alison Beam said.
Larger IU regions may also feature multiple clinic locations or mobile sites.
The clinics will operate seven days per week and an online scheduling tool will be used for eligible individuals to be vaccinated.
Each school will be provided with a specific schedule of available appointments.
Priority will be provided to those who work with students with disabilities and English learners and related in-classroom support staff.
Elementary teachers and related faculty, beginning with the youngest students, will also be some of the first to get the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
Additionally, bus drivers, contracted service providers and others who have direct contact with elementary students are eligible.
The clinics will only be open to those who have met the prioritization criteria, are preregistered and have appointments due to the limited quantities of vaccine available in the first round.
"We anticipate most sites will be completed administering the first round of available vaccine in eight to 10 days," Padfield said.
Child-care workers have also been included in the new initiative through the Retail Pharmacy Program partners, which includes Rite Aid, Topco and Walmart.
Beam said as the providers receive the booster later in the month child-care workers will be contacted to schedule an appointment for vaccination.
