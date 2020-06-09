With Cambria County moving into the green phase of COVID-19 precautions, Greater Johnstown High School officials decided they could put together a graduation their students and parents wanted, Superintendent Amy Arcurio said.
At 3 p.m. on June 15 students will gather at Trojan Stadium for a commencement event. Each student may bring two guests.
"Everybody was just committed from the get-go that if we could make this happen, we would make this happen," Arcurio said.
For the past month, the district has been planning a virtual graduation because of the pandemic and state guidelines that advised against large gatherings.
That restriction has been eased with the new phase, which allows gatherings of up to 250 individuals.
Arcurio said the district had been telling the students and parents for some time that if the county moved from yellow to green, an in-person ceremony could be held.
A survey was sent to the seniors last week inquiring about the type of ceremony they'd like to have.
The early results were split, with some students requesting a ceremony with all the graduates together and no guests, and one others preferring alphabetical groups so seniors could bring two guests.
On Monday, the final tally showed the latter option had won out.
During the event, 50 students and their guests will enter the stadium, starting at the beginning of the alphabet.
Guests will be seated in one part of the stadium while the students will be on the field where they will have their names called and walk across a stage.
After that group, a maintenance crew will come in and clean the area that was used, and the next group will be brought in and seated in a different part of the stadium.
There will be four groups, Arcurio said, and the graduation will alternate such as this until the end.
"We really just wanted to keep our promise to the community," Arcurio added.
This will be the first graduation at the stadium in six years.
Typically, the event is held at 1st Summit Arena in downtown Johnstown, but the outdoor atmosphere of the football field fit the situation better because of the need for continued social distancing, Arcurio said.
Arcurio said this was a tough decision, but she had to consider all seniors and make sure the event was accessible for everyone.
She added that having the graduation at the Silver Drive-in had been suggested, but due to a transportation concerns, it was decided the stadium was the better option.
"We had to make sure whatever we did reached every senior and every senior's family," Arcurio said.
The planned virtual ceremony will still be aired on WJAC-TV on June 18 and the students will receive custom USB drives in the shape of the school's Trojan logo with copies of the commencement video.
