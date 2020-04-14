Windber Woods Senior Living and Rehabilitation Center on Wednesday is donating pizza to the staff at Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center at Windber.
Pizza is being delivered by the Johnstown Inn, 1310 Frankstown Road in Conemaugh Township, Cambria County.
“Windber Woods is committed to giving back to the local communities and hospitals during this unprecedented time,” the facility press release said.
“Being able to do a simple task such as feed the front-line heroes is what our company believes in, and any little part companies can do to show their support at this time is of utmost importance.”
