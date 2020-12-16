Windber Borough officials are taking steps to ensure something else isn’t shut down by COVID-19 – the borough’s roads.
While the borough’s road crew has been able to stay healthy during the pandemic, borough officials are taking precautions for the winter months, compiling a list of qualified back-up workers who could step in and plow roads on short notice if crew members fall ill during a snowstorm.
“If we had an ice storm, the complications that could arise could be terrible,” said Borough Council President Mike Bryan, noting that first responders will have to travels those roads to respond to accidents, house calls and other emergencies.
“We control the purse strings, but safety is our top priority.”
Borough officials said they’ve already started reaching out to people in the area with plowing experience.
One individual was a former roadmaster for a local township before stepping down from the post a few years ago and has already indicated he’d be willing to work, if needed.
And the borough’s vehicle insurance carrier has already verified that council can take the step, Borough Manager Jim Furmanchik said, noting that whoever the borough authorizes to use its plow trucks would be covered.
The arrangement would be similar to having a seasonal employee, he said.
If the need would arise, emergency workers would be paid a set hourly fee – perhaps $20 – and then the borough could seek COVID-19 reimbursement for it.
Emergency Management Coordinator Anson Bloom said the borough has been working to stay “ahead of the curve” on challenges the pandemic might present.
Through preventative measures – including regular disinfecting of borough facilities – staff have been able to stay healthy, he said. But proactive measures are vital, he added.
Borough officials said they hope to compile a lengthy list because they’ll need people ready to work in short notice.
Anyone interested can call the borough office at 814-467-9014.
