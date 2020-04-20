Miners Memorial Day, Windber Borough’s annual celebratory salute to miners, has been canceled.
With COVID-19 concerns lingering, the decision was made to halt plans for this year’s Fathers Day weekend event, said Eureka Coal Heritage Foundation President Matt Scislowicz, whose group organizes the event annually.
“We waited as long as we could – it’s to the point the event was only two months away and we still didn’t know if we’d be able to have it,” Scislowicz said Monday. “Once (Thunder in the Valley) was canceled the weekend before, that was sort of the nail in the coffin for us, because a lot of vendors and bikers stay for our event the following week.”
Originally launched in 2000 as a community parade to honor coal miners who worked and died in the region’s mines, Miner’s Memorial Day has grown to a four-day event in recent year’s – and Windber’s largest event.
Eureka partners with the Windber Area Visioning Experience (WAVE), Windber museum volunteers and the Windber Hotel to keep the weekend schedule busy.
The event’s car show draws entries from West Virginia and Ohio, and the downtown is often filled with as many as 80 food and craft vendors – a scene that Scislowicz said would have been impossible to duplicate “at the last minute” given the current pandemic.
“Usually we have 60 vendors committed by this point. We had 10 when we canceled,” he said. “The idea of people spread out at a festival in masks ... that wouldn’t have worked out for anyone. That’s not a festival.”
Windber Borough Manager Jim Furmanchik said he was saddened to hear the news the event was canceled.
But Eureka made the right call, he said.
“Miners Day is huge for Windber – it’s our premiere event. But if you can’t do it right, sometimes it’s better not to do it at all,” Furmanchik said.
The event won’t just be a loss for the borough. It’s also Eureka’s main fundraiser, Scislowicz said.
Even at a cost of $25,000 annually, the profits cleared above and beyond that have enabled Eureka to honor coal history and miners year-round. It supports upkeep and upgrades to community parks, while also helping cover insurance costs for Eureka’s properties, including Arcadia Theater, he said.
Scislowicz said the nonprofit is reaching out to sponsors and vendors to let them know they can either have deposits refunded or dedicated for the 2021 event.
“We’ve had a few people make donations and that’s greatly appreciated. We’re giving people that option, too,” he said.
He stressed the event will return in the summer of 2021.
“We’ll be back bigger and stronger than ever,” he said.
