An upcoming COVID-19 informational session presented by Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center at Windber aims to help residents make informed decisions about vaccines, said the Rev. Ken Arnett, an event organizer.
Held remotely, the free event from 1 to 2 p.m. Wednesday can be accessed either through Zoom by visiting www.windbercare.org/covidinfo or by calling 646-558-8656.
“This is a good thing for the community,” Arnett said.
The session was developed through a partnership of First Cambria AME Zion Church, The African American Heritage Society, The Consortium of Black Churches and the local chapter of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People.
An introduction will be provided by African American Heritage Society Secretary Clea Hollis and Arnett, pastor of First Cambria AME Zion Church.
That will be followed by a presentation by hospital Chief Medical Officer David Csikos and its CEO and President Tom Kurtz.
Arnett said he broached the subject of organizing the event with Hollis – who served on the hospital board for a number of years - and she helped sort out the details for the event.
Hollis was glad to lend a hand and believes getting information to residents of the area is an important issue.
“I’m hoping to win over the masses,” she said. “Basically, we need to do whatever we can in this community so we can do our part for the nation.”
Both noted that some people are reluctant to get any of the vaccines, and the two want to provide residents an opportunity to ask questions of the professionals.
“I just think this is a good thing for them to hear people who have a vested interest in it,” Arnett said.
He added that he’s excited about the event and would like to see the number of individuals vaccinated in the Johnstown area increase.
To register for a COVID-19 vaccine at the Windber hospital email vaccine@windbercare.org or call 814-467-3946.
