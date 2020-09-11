Following three days of remote learning, Windber Area School District announced Friday that classes will resume as scheduled Monday.
"Deep cleaning and disinfecting have been completed at both buildings and we are prepared for the students and staff to return," according to a message on the Windber website.
After being alerted to coronavirus cases within the district, administrators decided Tuesday to dismiss students early and postpone in-person learning until Friday when the situation would be reevaluated.
Windber noted in the message that the reopening Monday is subject to change based on additional reported positive COVID-19 cases or information and parents should be prepared with child-care options should another closing or dismissal occur.
Since beginning the new school year at the end of August, the district has had three instances of the virus, an elementary teacher, an employee of an outside agency who works in the elementary school and a person who transported students on a school van.
In a related matter, Forest Hills School District announced Friday that the administration is extending the hybrid model of education for two more weeks.
"Based on the regional data reports, consultation with medical experts and analysis of data, the district felt this was the best action as we prepare for a return to a face-to-face, five day a week instructional model," Superintendent David Lehman said.
Students were to return to in-person learning Monday but now the target date is Sept. 28.
Prior to that, administrators will reexamine the situation Sept. 23 to determine how to proceed.
"We understand this is a tremendous burden for community members and families," Lehman said.
He added that the health and safety of the entire Forest Hills school community is the administration's main priority.
Students began school this year with a stepped reopening plan from Aug. 26-28 based on grade level that transitioned into a hybrid model based on geographic location.
By using assigned bus numbers, Forest Hills determined which students would attend in-person on Mondays and Tuesdays and which will go on Thursdays and Fridays.
On Wednesdays, the students are dismissed two hours early for cleaning and any time they aren't in class they're learning online via Canvas.
Another Forest Hills parent survey is forthcoming to gather data as school officials make preparations for the full return to the classroom, Lehman said.
