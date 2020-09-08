WINDBER – Windber Area School District students were dismissed from classes early Tuesday due to positive cases of COVID-19.
In-person instruction has been postponed for the week and remote learning will take place, starting Wednesday, according to a message on the district's website.
The Pennsylvania Department of Health has been consulted.
"We will continue with our strict cleaning and disinfecting processes to ensure all impacted areas are properly sanitized," the message said.
High and middle school students were dismissed at 12:15 p.m. and elementary children will be sent home at 1 p.m.
Administrators are set to reassess the situation after Friday and make a decision on how to proceed.
Windber opened for five-day per week face-to-face instruction Aug. 26 along with a small group of other local schools.
Since then, the district has had one instance of the coronavirus in an employee of an outside agency who works in the elementary school with one student.
Possibly affected individuals were alerted, all identified rooms and areas were sanitized and classes resumed the next day.
Check back for additional information on this developing story.
