William Lloyd

The coronavirus has dramatically changed the 2020 election landscape.
President Donald Trump had hoped to ride to victory on a strong economy and a booming stock market. He had planned to harp on Hillary Clinton’s emails, Hunter Biden’s business activities and Joe Biden’s gaffes.
For their part, Democrats had expected to hammer on the fact that Trump inherited the growing economy and rising stock market from President Barback Obama. Democrats had also counted on highlighting the efforts of Trump’s two adult sons, older daughter, and son-in-law to profit from Trump’s presidency.
All of these issues will surface in the campaign, but they now seem largely irrelevant. In the final analysis, Trump’s fate will likely depend on whether voters are willing to take the risk that his chaotic leadership will be adequate in the next crisis, whatever that may be.
Unlike a leader who acknowledges mistakes and tries to learn from them, Trump never admits an error and routinely shifts blame to others.
The Trump administration is probably correct that China covered up important information about that country’s COVID-19 outbreak, but it appears that Trump’s own health and intelligence experts provided him with timely warnings about the risk of the virus to us. Unfortunately, instead of acting responsibly after those warnings, he chose to brand the coronavirus a “hoax” perpetrated by Democrats and the news media to bring him down. As a result, Trump cost the country valuable time that could have been spent ramping up production of testing kits, ventilators, and protective gear. Furthermore, his subsequent haphazard response to shortages has made us look more like a third world country than an economic superpower.
To compound the problem, Trump, Fox News and conservative talk radio repeatedly dismissed COVID-19 as no more serious than the common flu. Consequently, too many Americans resisted calls for social distancing, business closings and travel restrictions.
Although Trump is correct that his administration’s more recent actions will likely mean fewer deaths than if nothing had been done, the relevant question is how many more lives might have been saved if the president had articulated a clear strategy and a consistent message.
According to Trump, a major reason for the slow and uncoordinated government response has been a broken public health system left by Obama. There may be some merit to that argument, but Trump had three years as president in which to fix the problems. Not only did he fail to make the necessary reforms, but his administration also shut down the White House office responsible for addressing global health threats.
The president also claims that he initially downplayed the potential danger of COVID-19 in order to avoid creating panic. However, it would have been far better to have prepared for the worst and hoped for the best than to have pretended that the worst was a virtual impossibility.
Although presidential optimism can help boost morale, that optimism can also breed complacency, confusion and frustration when it is grounded on wishful thinking rather than on facts.
The president does deserve credit for ultimately recognizing the need for a stimulus package. However, because his 2017 tax cut plunged the country deeper into red ink, financing that stimulus means an even larger federal deficit that the country will eventually have to tackle.
Nevertheless, Americans who have lost their jobs, or had their hours cut, urgently need government help to buy food, avoid eviction or foreclosure, and pay their utility and other bills.
Furthermore, small businesses need government assistance so that as many of them as possible can stave off closing their doors for good.
Capitalism assumes that corporations and investors will reap rewards at some times but will lose money at others.
Although some large corporations probably need government help at the moment, taxpayer bailouts of corporations and investors are, in effect, “socialism” for the rich.
Voters should remember that point the next time Trump derides Democrats as “socialists” for wanting everyone to have affordable health insurance and access to affordable post-high school education.
Voters should also remember that corporations were the primary beneficiaries of the Trump tax cut and that many of the loudest cheerleaders for corporate bailouts have tried in the past (and will try in the future) to reduce the country’s red ink by cutting programs that protect the unemployed and senior citizens in times of trouble.
Trump supporters have often been willing to excuse the president’s tweets, lying and extreme self-centeredness because they like his policies, but that tradeoff is becoming impossible to justify.
