Jackie Korhut found herself in the eye of the COVID-19 hurricane in early December.
Inside a silent room at an otherwise empty bedside, the Indiana Regional Medical Center nurse said a prayer while holding her 80-year-old patient’s hand during his final moments.
Outside the hospital room, alarms were beeping during a “flood of sounds and emotion” – co-workers rushing to treat an almost endless inbound wave of sick or fading patients, she said.
And just beyond those walls, her patient’s grandson stood alone in a waiting area, grappling with the reality that the man he cherished was dying.
“To a lot of people right now, it’s easy to see these deaths as just a number,” she said. “But it’s different when it’s someone you love, or someone you work so hard to take care of – only to watch them go to the other side. We’re in here every single day doing whatever we can to save these people.”
There are times when it’s like trying to shovel sand with a thimble, the East Conemaugh woman said.
COVID-related hospitalizations – including cases requiring ventilators – have remained high since November, even as state figures show the number of daily COVID-19 test results dropping in the region.
‘They’re all so sick’
Cambria County has been among the nation’s worst-hit regions over the past six weeks.
Until last weekend, the county’s caseload increase and per-capita death count ranked among the nation’s Top 50 areas with populations 100,000 and greater. At one point, Cambria was first on the list.
Staff at Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center’s 9 Rose and 9 Ashman trauma units are used to taking care of people injured in car crashes or with other sudden medical needs – and that continues every day, said registered nurse Jamie Price, who works in Ashman. But since mid-November, the staff have seen a steady increase in the number of severely ill COVID-19 patients.
They’ve filled 9 Rose’s 22 beds for weeks. In recent days, as many as 10 of the 22 beds in the neighboring Ashman wing have been occupied by people with health complications from the virus, Price said.
And those entering seem to be “so much sicker” – and with many more complex needs, she said in interview.
Korhut echoed the same about the Indiana Regional’s recent caseload.
“Just one after another,” Korhut said, “they’re all so sick.”
‘No rhyme or reason’
More patients are needing to stay in the hospitals longer. More need ventilators and other breathing support.
And sometimes after it seems like they are improving, they come crashing back down, both nurses said.
“Someone can be talking to you one minute and be intubated the next,” Price said.
Korhut said it was a similar situation with the dying patient she sat with in early December.
He had arrived just hours before passing – and his family never got the chance to say goodbye.
“No one wants to die alone,” she said.
While those in their golden years – those more likely to have other serious health issues – are being claimed by COVID-19 at the highest rate, Korhut said she has also watched people in their 80s and 90s recover, while people in their 20s and 30s have gotten so sick that they have ended up with breathing problems, pneumonia and hospital stays.
“Sometimes it just seems like there’s no rhyme or reason to it,” she said. “There are people walking in with no medical history who are taking oxygen tanks home with them to recover. Sometimes, they end up coming back.”
Price said she’s had conversations with young parents in hospital beds who had to face the reality they wouldn’t be able to celebrate the holidays with their children.
“It’s hard for us, too,” she said. “Because there’s nothing anyone can do about it.”
‘Unsung heroes’ of pandemic
As an emergency-room nurse for more than a decade, Korhut said she’s spent her career caring for people during some of life’s most difficult moments.
But COVID-19 has changed almost everything about the way that care is delivered, she said.
Patients are screened for the virus at Indiana Regional’s ER entrance – and those who test positive are assigned to an isolated area at the back of the department, she said.
Nurses and other caregivers “gown up” in full safety gear – masks, shields, protective gowns and gloves – before interacting with patients.
Before another patient can enter a room, cleaning staff and “Sunny” go to work.
“Sunny” is a portable device that Korhut said looks a bit like the “Star Wars” character R2-D2. The machine “zaps” the room with high, bright doses of ultra-violet light after cleaning crews wipe down the area to prepare for another patient.
While nurses and doctors often get the attention, people behind the scenes who are the “unsung heroes,” Korhut said.
That includes cleaning personnel and the often-overwhelmed respiratory therapists who are relied upon anytime a patient isn’t getting enough oxygen or needs to be intubated, she said.
“I give them all the credit in the world,” she said.
‘Grateful – not skeptical’
In the spring, when some of the nation’s biggest cities were hit, Price said she heard stories from friends in Denver about fireworks being set off for front line workers every evening to thank them for their hard work.
When the pandemic hammered New York City, people opened their windows and cheered hospital staffers who were working long shifts to save lives.
On the streets and online, they were celebrated as “essential” heroes.
In Johnstown, a local church group has brought some comfort in recent weeks, singing Christmas carols outside that can be heard inside Conemaugh Memorial’s walls, she said.
But to Price, there’s another, louder chorus in the community – residents who still dismiss the virus as overhyped or a hoax.
It feels like a slap in the face, she said.
“I’ve had people try to call me a fear-monger for trying to create awareness about social distancing,” Price said. “As nurses, we’re working day and night – exhausted emotionally and physically from trying to take care of people who are struggling and dying from this. And then we go home to hear from someone that this virus is all politics ... or that it’s made up.”
She said she is trying to avoid social media.
“I wish people would stop and think about the families who are affected,” Price said. “Whether someone dying from this virus is 30 years old or 99, that’s someone’s mother or sister or grandmother.”
Korhut said she’s seen a mix of reactions from people in the Indiana area.
There have been times when residents or businesses surprised staff by dropping off gift cards for coffee and donuts.
But others still cast doubt and ignore evidence around them, she said.
“Back in the spring, when this all first started (in Pennsylvania), we shut everything down – and then when nothing happened, so I think people really started questioning it,” she said. “But it’s here now. And to me, if you’re lucky enough that this virus isn’t hitting your family, you should be grateful – not skeptical.”
Over the past two weeks, Korhut said she has crossed paths with a disheartening number of people at gas stations and retail centers who still aren’t wearing masks – a simple act that could save another’s life.
“Isn’t that enough of a reason (to wear one)?” Korhut said.
Reasons to help, hope
Korhut said she wishes she could walk doubters through her hospital’s hallways so they could see the difficult reality of the virus.
They’d see rows of rooms where people of every walk of life are struggling to recover.
They’d also see doctors, nurses and other hospital workers worn down from the pace – but working side by side, determined to care for everyone who enters their departments, she said.
Given the challenges the region is facing with the virus, Korhut and Price said they wouldn’t want to be anywhere else except on the difficult front lines.
“I feel like my almost 20 years of experience has led me to this point,” Price said. “It’s my chance to really make a difference.”
“That’s why we took this job,” Korhut said, “because we care about people.”
It’s also a reason both said they were among the first in line at their hospitals to receive Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine last week.
To Price, the inoculation will help ensure that caregivers can continue to do their jobs.
But the shots also provide a dose of hope, she said.
These days, Price said it’s those kind of moments that enable her to stay resilient.
“We support each other everyday here,” she said. “And when times get overwhelming, I remember some of the truly amazing things that have come out of this hospital every day.”
Price recalled a young patient who ended up on oxygen due to the virus in early December.
The girl was struggling and frightened, the nurse said.
But over the weeks that followed, Price said she watched the young woman regain her strength and positive spirit – and then step out of the hospital in time to enjoy the holidays at home.
“That,” Price said, “is why we do what we do. That’s why we’re here.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.