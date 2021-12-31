JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Although new COVID-19 cases continue to skyrocket in Pennsylvania, with another state record one-day increase reported on Friday, the state’s death rate from COVID-19 actually dropped in December.
Through Thursday, the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s dashboard showed 1,183 deaths attributed to COVID-19 in December, down from 4,087 November deaths.
Experts say the current surge is fueled by the new omicron variant. The state’s first omicron case was confirmed on Dec. 1, and within three weeks it had become the dominant strain in Pennsylvania, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data showed.
But the CDC has also noted that the omicron variant has not been as lethal as the delta variant, which was the dominant strain for several months.
Friday’s record 22,918 new COVID-19 cases is almost double the largest one-day increase during the pandemic’s late-December 2020 surge. Along with 69 new deaths in Friday’s update, it brings the state totals to 2,036,424 cases and 36,705 deaths.
Cambria County added 157 cases and four deaths, Somerset County added 67 cases and one death, Bedford County added 62 cases with no deaths, Blair County added 83 cases and three deaths, Indiana County added 88 cases with no deaths, Clearfield County added 75 cases and one death, Centre County added 284 cases and one death and Westmoreland County added 353 cases and two deaths.
Philadelphia’s Department of Public Health did not update its COVID-19 vaccine dashboard on Friday, but the state health department’s dashboard showed vaccine providers have administered 17,020,120 doses, including 2,375,539 boosters, in the state’s other 66 counties. There are now 6,125,159 people fully vaccinated in those counties.
