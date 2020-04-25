If ever there was a time to brush up on culinary skills, this is it.
With the stay-at-home order in place, some folks are trying new recipes or making favorites, while others are getting back to ethnic foods or using their time in the kitchen to bond with family.
For Westmont resident Laura Argenbright, being able to spend more time in the kitchen feels like a luxury.
“I enjoy cooking but don’t have much time to do it at all during a typical workweek,” she said.
“There are three of us – my daughter is away at school, so it’s my 16-year-old son and husband – and all three of us cook. It’s usually make yourself what you want for the day.”
Argenbright said she’s made a variety of dishes from spinach lasagna to spare ribs.
‘Changing them up’
“We’ve made crab cakes from scratch, chicken teriyaki and pork chops,” she said. “It’s the same things we would typically eat, but we’re trying different recipes that we’ve found and changing them up.”
Argenbright said she has a large selection of cookbooks from which she is taking ideas, as well as recipe clippings from magazines stashed in a drawer.
“I also tend to go online to find different ways to make things,” she said.
“My husband is more prone to wanting to go back to the traditional, so we’re looking for a recipe we made in 2010.”
Argenbright said she also has taken to baking almost every day, an activity she enjoys more than cooking.
“My husband loves chocolate chip cookies, so I’m making sure he has cookies during this time,” she said.
“I’m on batch eight or nine of making them and tried different recipes.
“We landed on the Ghirardelli recipe off the bag and it’s fantastic.”
She has also experimented with sugar and Pizzelle cookies and baked brownies for Somerset County Meals on Wheels.
Argenbright said cooking a meal that family members can all sit down to has been a welcomed addition.
“We are spending more quality time together and it feels good to do the traditional family act of sitting down at the table,” she said.
“At first, we sat down and ate quickly and went about our business because we’re used to that. But now, were lingering and talking longer. We FaceTime with my daughter, who is in Philadelphia, so she’s in the meal with us.”
‘Something I inherited’
Kimberly McElhatten said cooking and baking are in her blood.
“It’s something I inherited from from my mother and both sets of my grandparents; cooking and cooking from scratch were parts of our family culture and how we survived,” said McElhatten, who lives at Blue Knob All Seasons Resort. “We would have the meat my dad would hunt and the food we grew in our garden.”
She said her household is pescatarian, meaning they eat mostly a vegetarian diet but do supplement with fish.
“Making food is one of the ways I nurture and express love, so cooking from scratch every night with good, whole food ingredients is how I take care of my family,” McElhatten said.
“I try to do meals in under 30 minutes, using fresh ingredients as much as possible. I’ve been focused on developing recipes that are high calorie with a balance of carb, vegetarian protein and veggies.”
She said she makes the most of the ingredients she has.
“I’ll buy a big container of spinach, and as time goes on, we’ll go from eating fresh salads to making empanadas or making frittatas with vegetables that aren’t as fresh anymore,” McElhatten said. “You have to find creative ways so nothing goes to waste.”
Versatility a plus
Baking bread is a staple in her home and she said she is focused on making bread that’s versatile.
“My go-to source is Rose Levy Beranbaum’s ‘The Bread Bible’ and I’ve been making the basic white sandwich bread,” McElhatten said.
“It can be used for sandwiches for lunch, cut up and made into croutons for salads or made into French toast.”
She’s also made baking free-form apple tarts as well as coconut oatmeal pie, a thrifty version of pecan pie.
McElhatten said she and her partner have been spending more time together in the kitchen.
“In the evenings, we work together and it’s a nice way to break the monotony of the stay-at-home order,” she said.
Johnstown couple Joe Eckenrod and Barb Lusczek have enjoyed cooking and baking together since they met.
“We have more time to do it now and we can start earlier in the day and don’t have to rush meals,” Eckenrod said.
“We figure out what dinners we want to do. If there’s leftovers, we’ll also tie that into another meal so we’re not wasting anything.”
The couple like to eat ethnic foods, so they’ve made haluski and pigs in a blanket.
“We would still be making them but not as frequently because they are time consuming and something we’d make on the weekend instead of during the week,” Lusczek said.
She said they are looking to experiment with new recipes.
“We’re thinking of doing empanadas with Cinco de Mayo coming up,” Lusczek said.
Dropping off goodies
Eckenrod and Lusczek also have been doing a lot of baking and dropping off bags of goodies for relatives.
“We’ve made different gobs – pumpkin, regular and peanut butter – and we like to make a lot of different cookies,” Lusczek said. “We’ll be making buckeyes this week.”
Eckenrod said not only are they getting to spend quality time together, but they look forward to seeing the finished product.
“It keeps the good mood going,” he said.
Erika Masciantonio has a love for cooking and baking, but rarely has time because of a busy work schedule.
“If I wasn’t a hairstylist, I would be spending my time cooking for people, making money through catering or at a restaurant,” the Upper Yoder Township resident said. “Cooking is a creative outlet for me and I really get into it.”
Being unable to work, Masciantonio finds herself in the kitchen daily, making five or six different foods.
It’s an activity that has led her boyfriend to affectionally call her Betty Crocker.
“The main thing I’ve been enjoying is making homemade meals with fresh ingredients,” she said. “We’re having great full meals. Some things are healthy and some things are a treat.”
More cook than baker
Masciantonio said she’s dabbled with Indian food, made ham potpie with homemade noodles, baked a variety of breads and made homemade cinnamon rolls.
“I’m more of a cook than a baker, but I’ve had fun experimenting,” she said.
“I learned how to make these great pies. I never made pies in my life, and now all of a sudden I can make pies.”
Masciantonio said her 5-year-old daughter, Bella, often joins her in the kitchen.
“She helped me roll out the cinnamon rolls and that was really fun,” she said. “When I was growing up, my grandmother and I made cinnamon rolls weekly at her house and they are great memories, so I talked to Bella about that. We’re bonding over this and she’s absolutely enjoying this quarantine time.”
Enjoyable experience
For Karen Mesaros, being in the kitchen has always been an enjoyable experience.
“I like to cook,” said the Pittsburgh resident, who is currently living in Johnstown while taking care of her mother. “I think for a lot of us, it’s inherent. I like to eat healthy and eat whole foods as much as I can because I was brought up that way. I’m of a generation where we had a home-cooked meals, not out of a box or from a microwave.”
Mesaros said she’s using this time to get back to her ethnic roots.
For Easter, she made Syrek, a Slovak egg cheese.
“That’s the one traditional thing I do every year,” Mesaros said. “It’s really easy. It looks like balled up scrambled eggs, but it has more of a custard texture to it and you slice it.”
She also has made halupki, goulash and a different soup from scratch each week.
“I’ve done chicken, beef and beef vegetable, and there’s this garlic and mushroom soup I want to try,” Mesaros said. “I’m also wanting to make pagach, a Slovak bread.”
She’s also experimenting with ketchup gravy – chopping onions, garlic and adding ketchup – and using it to braise chicken and pork cutlets.
“It’s a method I’ve been using, and right now, I’m using what I have,” Mesaros said.
She said she finds the act of cooking to be therapeutic.
“It’s creating and part of the creative nature of who I am, creating something from nothing,” Mesaros said.
Crab and Scallion Cakes
1 pound lump crab meat – cleaned
1/2 cup scallions – sliced fine
1/4 cup bread crumbs
1/4 cup light mayonnaise
2 teaspoons Dijon mustard
2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil
Old Bay seasoning, salt and pepper to taste
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
Combine first five ingredients in a medium-sized bowl. Be careful not to break up the crab meat too much. Season to taste with Old Bay, salt and pepper. Heat olive oil in a skillet. Shape into six cakes and sear in olive oil from both sides. Finish in the oven at 350 degrees for approximately 7 minutes.
Serving size: 6.
– Laura Argenbright
Mom Eckenrod’s Haluski
1 pound bacon fried crispy, when cool, crumble into small pieces, save bacon drippings
27-ounce can of sauerkraut (drained)
For dough:
3 cups flour
1 egg
1/2 tablespoon black pepper
1 3/4 cups water
Mix together, will be sticky.
Place dough in plate. In pot of boiling water, scrape small pieces of dough a few pieces at a time. Wet spoon in pot of hot water to help get dough to separate. Pieces will float to top when done (3 to 4 minutes). Take out and continue with rest of dough. Make second batch of dough. Then in pot, mix dumplings, bacon pieces, drained sauerkraut and bacon drippings. Let simmer on low for 15 minutes.
– Joe Eckenrod, Barb Lusczek
Coconut Oatmeal Pie
3⁄4 cup sugar
3⁄4 cup old-fashioned oats (or quick oats)
3⁄4 cup corn syrup
1⁄2 cup sweetened flaked coconut
1⁄2 cup butter
2 large eggs
9-inch pie shell, unbaked (thawed if frozen)
Preheat oven to 350. Stir all filling ingredients together in a large bowl until well mixed. Pour into pie shell. Bake 50-60 minutes until golden and a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean. Filling may still jiggle in the center. Cool and serve. (Top with spoonful of Cool Whip).
Serving size: 6-8.
– Kimberly McElhatten
Tikka Marsala Chicken with Spiced Indian Slaw
Marinate chicken thighs
Use a ziplock bag and combine
Preparing chicken:
1 cup plain yogurt
A few cloves of garlic minced (I use extra garlic)
1 tablespoon ginger
1 teaspoon turmeric
1 teaspoon ground cumin
1 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon red chili powder
After marinating the chicken in the refrigerator for a few hours, brown chicken in a hot skillet with coconut oil. After chicken is browned, make sauce in the same pan. Remove chicken and set it aside. Add more oil if needed.
Then add:
2 tablespoons butter
1 large onion
3 or more cloves minced garlic
Fresh peppers
Fresh ginger or 2 tablespoons ground ginger
1/2 cup tomato sauce
1 teaspoon brown sugar
1 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon turmeric
11/2 teaspoons cumin
1 teaspoon ground coriander
Fresh chili peppers or any other peppers to desired heat level
11/4 cups evaporated milk or heavy cream
Sauté and continue stirring the vegetables and seasonings to create a sauce. Simmer sauce on low heat for 20 minutes. Add chicken.
Slaw mix:
1 bag of pre-shredded cabbage for slaw
Thin slices of multicolored peppers and carrots
2 teaspoons toasted cumin seed
1/2 teaspoon sea salt
1/2 teaspoon ground turmeric
Juice of one lime
One small onion chopped
5 tablespoons Greek yogurt
Red chili pepper to taste
Combine all ingredients and refrigerate until use. Garnish all with fresh cilantro. Serve with your favorite rice or garlic Naan.
– Erika Masciantonio
Slovak Syrek, Easter Cheese
1 quart milk
12 eggs
1/2 cup sugar
1 teaspoon vanilla
Nutmeg (optional)
Cheese cloth
Rope (strong enough to hold weight of Syrek). I use twine.
Salt (optional)
Lay cheese cloth over strainer or bowl. In a large pot, heat milk just before boiling, do not bring to boil. In a large bowl, beat eggs. Add sugar, vanilla and nutmeg to beaten eggs. Once milk is heated, add egg mixture to the pot. Constantly stir on medium-high heat until mixture resembles scrambled eggs. Pour contents of pot into the cheese cloth on strainer. Shake strainer to condense mixture and strain excess liquid. Gather cheese cloth and tie ends together. Hang bag over bowl to allow excess liquid to drip for a couple hours. Untie bag and refrigerate overnight. Once cooled, remove from cloth and wrap in plastic wrap to prevent drying. Keep refrigerated.
Note: I use a double boiler so the mixture doesn’t scald.
– Karen Mesaros
