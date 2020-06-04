Ever-changing COVID-19 guidelines are designed to keep the public safe and informed, but they can also make everyday life confusing for someone trying to figure out if a restaurant across town is open or their go-to contractor is handling jobs, Director of Advertising Mary Anne Rizzo said.
An initiative launched by The Tribune-Democrat is aiming to help, she said.
The newspaper added a “What’s Open” banner on www.tribdem.com that allows businesses to upload important information – hours, payment methods and changes in operations due to the coronavirus, among them, Rizzo said.
“Right now, with guidelines always changing – from red to yellow and (on Friday) to green, it’s hard for people to figure out what is open and what they can access,” she said, noting that something as simple as dropping off a monthly bill might have new procedures now.
“And it’s a public service. It’s free,” she said.
The “What’s Open” portal is already viewable at https://tribdem.whatsopen.news/
There’s a “Post a Listing” web link near the top right-hand corner of the page next to the business search bar.
It has enabled restaurants and florists to share details about delivery options, online orders and curbside pickup.
Furniture and flooring companies have posted information about how to make appointments to shop and other businesses have listed details about customer capacities and mask requirements, the site shows.
Given that state Department of Health guidelines will loosen procedures for many businesses starting this Friday, business owners will be able to log in again and adjust their details, if needed.
There are also upgrade options for a small fee that give business ads prime placement on the page, allow them to upload menus, photos and link the page to their social media accounts, among other options, she said.
Rizzo said she’s hopeful the site will make it easier for area businesses to answer common questions they are regularly asked about weekly hours, specials and other matters, while giving area residents one single destination to get those answers.
“And we know there are a lot of people in this area who still don’t use the internet, which is why some businesses we are talking to are putting weekly ads in the paper,” she said.
“Whatever it is, we can work with them.”
