Located at the intersection of two of the busiest roads in downtown Johnstown, the bar at 101 Washington St. has always been a lively spot – filled with bikers and partiers – during the annual Thunder in the Valley motorcycle rally.
The tradition started with By George Inn, one of the city’s most well-known drinking establishments, and continued when a new owner named it the Sundown Saloon.
And when Patrick Martella bought the bar earlier this year, he also expected to draw large crowds into what is now called Stadium Pub and Grille that is located near Peoples Natural Gas Park, the train station and bikers mall – all popular gathering spots during the rally. But that won’t happen … at least in 2020.
On Thursday, Visit Johnstown, which organizes the event, announced that Thunder in the Valley has been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic shutdown.
“To me, it’s another hit to not only my business, but to downtown Johnstown business,” Martella said. “Whenever we looked at buying this place, we had events like Thunder, (Flood City) Music Festival, PolkaFest in mind. Whenever, after a month of being in business, being forced to close our doors (due to the virus), ‘OK, what more can happen to you?’ Then (Thursday) night, you see they canceled Thunder. Well, that’s what more can happen. Whenever we looked at budgets, that fit into our budget.”
Stadium Pub and Grille’s grand opening celebration, scheduled for March, was canceled, following a soft opening. Martella is now serving take-out food and trying to figure out ways to compensate for the anticipated loss from Thunder being canceled.
“We’ll have to try to reinvent ourselves to try and find ways to recoup that kind of money,” Martella said. “I don’t know if everybody can. This whole thing is a stressful time for everyone. I feel for not only our business, but I feel for everybody in the city. That’s a huge hit to the downtown, the economy, and the city of Johnstown.”
Likewise, Jason Keller, owner of Cernic’s Cycle World – a motorcycle shop – said, “We’re definitely going to have to come up with something, not something we expected to see” to make up for losing Thunder revenue.
“Without a doubt, we’re going to have to readapt and regroup here and come up with some type of event to try to draw some people,” Keller said. “I think it’s a huge loss not only for myself, but for a lot of the businesses in the area. I’m sure they’re kind of thinking the same thing I am as far as what’s next. We hope to see it back next year.”
‘Miss the business’
Thunder in the Valley, which was set to take place June 25-28, brings millions of dollars into the city.
“It’s disappointing because this is what our organization is all about,” Visit Johnstown Executive Director Lisa Rager said. “Our organization is all about driving tourism and bringing visitors into the area, whether it’s through our events or through our other marketing efforts and things that we’re doing. No doubt, especially for Thunder in the Valley, there are a lot of businesses that look forward to that every year and look forward to the boost that the event provides. Now, with so many of those businesses already struggling in the face of this situation, the greatest thing in the world would have been if we could have orchestrated Thunder, and done it, and gave everybody that chunk of business and delivered that for the community.”
The rally was canceled for several reasons, including the lack of revenue coming in from the county’s lodging tax that goes to Visit Johnstown, the uncertainty involved with securing sponsors and bringing in vendors, and the furloughing of Visit Johnstown staff.
“The staff are low,” Rager said. “Our primary revenue source is going to be severely disrupted, starting after this month. And, for how long, we don’t know. That made it obvious. We just do not have the capacity to put the event together. And who knows where we’re going to be in June.”
Bars, restaurants, stores and hotels will all see major losses due to the absence of Thunder.
“We’re certainly going to miss the business,” said Melissa Radovanic, director of marketing and community relations at Crown American Associates, which owns Holiday Inn Johnstown-Downtown and Holiday Inn Express & Suites. “We’re going to miss the camaraderie, and the friendships and relationships that we’ve developed with those guests over the years. We know that they’re going to be back in the future, but it’s just going to be an off June.”
Radovanic added: “For over two decades, Thunder has been a guaranteed sellout weekend for both of our hotels, so the loss of Thunder on the hotel industry is catastrophic. But it was expected this year.”
‘Really wasn’t much choice’
Along with Thunder in the Valley, Visit Johnstown canceled the annual PolkaFest, scheduled for May 29-31. That event is held in conjunction with St. Mary’s Byzantine Catholic Church in Johnstown’s Cambria City neighborhood.
“Right now, there has been so much uncertainty these last few months,” St. Mary’s Monsignor Raymond Balta said. “And there’s still so much uncertainty to the future of this thing, when this coronavirus is going to be eliminated to the point where it’s going to be safe to have social events like this. There really wasn’t much choice.”
PolkaFest brings revenue to the church through food sales, while also providing a way for folks to have fun together listening to music and dancing.
“People enjoy the music,” Balta said. “It’s happy music. People enjoy that kind of thing. There are a lot of people that enjoy it. And we’re finding more and more younger people were beginning to see the value in it and enjoying the polka sound.”
Dates have already been announced for next year’s events – Thunder in the Valley is set for June 24-27, 2021 and PolkaFest on June 4-6, 2021.
“It will be back,” Balta said.
