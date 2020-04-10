Many of our readers are finding creative ways to pass the time during this “stay-at-home” period of coronavirus precautions.

Are you reading, painting or composing music?

Are you teaching a class, or taking one?

Are you enjoying more time with family?

What positives are you experiencing – even as you practice social distancing?

Please send us a report on your COVID-19 safe-at-home activities:

• In a story up to 250 words.

• In photos or drawings.

• In a 60-second video.

Your ideas or experiences might help someone else get through this time.

We’ll publish your reports with the goal of connecting our readers in a tighter community – despite our isolation.

Send emails to tribdem@tribdem.com, or contact us through The Tribune-Democrat’s Facebook page.

Tags

Recommended for you