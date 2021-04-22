COVID-19 by the numbers

Pennsylvania had more than 1,120,000 cases and a total of 25,879 deaths connected to the coronavirus pandemic as of Thursday. Here are some statistics on COVID-19 statewide and in our region:

Statewide data:

​• Negative tests: 4,322,029

• Positive tests: 1,122,662

• Deaths: 25,879

• Recovered: 89%

Southwestern counties:

• Cambria: 13,330 positives, 43,786 negatives (414 deaths)

• Somerset: 7,366 positives, 21,458 negatives (195 deaths)

• Bedford: 4,239 positives, 9,617 negatives (131 deaths)

• Blair: 12,145 positives, 37,536 negatives (319 deaths)

• Indiana: 5,798 positives, 19,130 negatives (165 deaths)

• Clearfield: 7,956 positives, 20,860 negatives (134 deaths)

• Westmoreland: 31,924 positives, 94,427 negatives (731 deaths)

• Allegheny: 95,140 positives, 396,329 negatives (1,879 deaths)

• Beaver: 14,401 positives, 49,756 negatives (371 deaths)

• Butler: 16,421 positives, 50,714 negatives (402 deaths)

• Centre: 15,959 positives, 67,097 negatives (217 deaths)

• Fayette: 12,159 positives, 35,491 negatives (302 deaths)

• Greene: 3,111 positives, 9,659 negatives (38 deaths)

• Washington: 16,524 positives, 58,944 negatives (286 deaths)

Elsewhere in Pa.:

• Philadelphia: 138,092 positives, 601,478 negatives (3,426 deaths)

• Montgomery: 66,088 positives, 343,883 negatives (1,643 deaths)

• Delaware: 49,343 positives, 228,293 negatives (1,316 deaths)

• Bucks: 56,904 positives, 243,014 negatives (1,227 deaths)

• Lancaster: 54,041 positives, 185,320 negatives (1,100 deaths)

• Berks: 44,134 positives, 124,280 negatives (974 deaths)

• Lehigh: 37,198 positives, 134,158 negatives (824 deaths)

• Luzerne: 29,408 positives, 105,570 negatives (787 deaths)

• Chester: 38,031 positives, 200,401 negatives (769 deaths)

• York: 43,072 positives, 146,418 negatives (766 deaths)

• Northampton: 33,630 positives, 123,041 negatives (690 deaths)

• Dauphin: 24,120 positives, 98,411 negatives (533 deaths)

• Cumberland: 19,210 positives, 76,892 negatives (508 deaths)

Estimated case counts by age group:

• Ages 0-9: 42,083.

• Ages 10-19: 115,568.

• Ages 20-29: 198,375.

• Ages 30-39: 171,097.

• Ages 40-49: 154,951.

• Ages 50-59: 171,264.

• Ages 60-69: 130,607.

• Ages 70-79: 73,601.

• Ages 80-89: 43,924.

• Ages 90-99: 19,885.

• Ages 100+: 967.

Case counts by gender:

• Female: 590,885 cases.

• Male: 526,841 cases.

• Not reported: 4,894 cases.

Estimated case counts by ethnicity:

• Black: 99,256 cases.

• White: 597,980 cases.

• Asian: 19,493 cases.

• Other: 18,173 cases.

• Not reported: 387,760 cases.

– To view Pa. Dept. of Health maps and other information, visit: www.health.pa.gov/topics/disease/coronavirus/Pages/Coronavirus.aspx.