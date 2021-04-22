One Westmoreland County death was the eight-county region’s only additional fatality in Thursday’s COVID-19 update by the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
Across the state, there were 4,192 additional positive cases and 52 deaths, bringing Pennsylvania’s totals to 1,122,662 and 25,879 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
Cambria County added 63 cases with no deaths, bringing the county’s totals to 13,330 COVID-19 cases and 414 deaths since the pandemic struck in March 2020.
Somerset County added 32 cases with no deaths to reach 7,366 cases and 195 deaths.
Bedford County added 23 cases with no deaths to reach 4,239 cases and 131 deaths.
Blair County added 47 cases with no deaths to reach 12,145 cases and 319 deaths.
Indiana County added 16 cases with no deaths to reach 5,798 cases and 165 deaths.
Centre County added 115 cases with no deaths to reach 15,959 cases and 217 deaths.
Clearfield County added 24 cases with no deaths to reach 7,956 cases and 134 deaths.
Westmoreland County added 32 cases and one death to reach 31,924 cases and 732 deaths.
As the statewide surge continues to ease, local county reports are mixed.
Cambria County’s rolling seven-day average is now 53 cases a day, down from 58 cases last week but up from an average of 36 cases a day two weeks ago.
Blair County’s average is 58 cases a day, up from 47 cases last week and from 32 cases two weeks ago.
Somerset County is averaging 21 cases a day and Bedford is averaging 18 cases.
Meanwhile, there have been 7,571,893 total vaccine doses administered across the state and 2,969,315 Pennsylvanians are now fully vaccinated.
Another 1,903,879 people are partially vaccinated, meaning they have received one dose of a two-dose vaccine.
