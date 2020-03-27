As the coronavirus begins spreading in more communities nine additional counties are now under stay-at-home orders, Governor Tom Wolf and Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine announced Friday.
In western Pennsylvania, Westmoreland and Butler counties joined Allegheny and Erie counties, which were already under the state limitations.
Also added to the order were Berks, Lackawanna, Lancaster, Luzerne, Pike, Wayne and York – bringing the state total to 19 counties under a stay-at-home order. This order takes effect at 8 p.m. Friday until at least April 6, the state announced.
Individuals may leave their residence only to perform any of the following allowable individual activities and allowable essential travel.
