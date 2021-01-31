Westmoreland County added 19 COVID-19 deaths over the weekend, while Blair County added 11, state Department of Health officials reported.
The rest of the region added three or fewer deaths over the two-day span, including Cambria and Somerset counties, which added one each.
Cambria County now has 10,789 cases after adding 62 cases over the weekend.
The county reached 364 deaths – up nine from last week.
The increase is Cambria County's lowest per-week jump since October.
Indiana County added just five deaths over the past week and Bedford County added four deaths to bring its overall total to 121 – but other counties saw totals that were more steady.
Somerset County has added 16 deaths since Jan 24 to bring its total to 176, while Blair County added 21 deaths, bringing its total to 256.
Somerset now has 6,328 cases, while Blair has 9,933 positives since March 2020.
Clearfield County added 12 deaths to reach the 100 mark. The county's positive case total is now 5,603.
Westmoreland County, which added 15 deaths on Saturday and four on Sunday, is now at 605 deaths since the onset of the pandemic.
Statewide, Pennsylvania added 59 deaths Sunday and 140 on Saturday for a total of 199 over the two-day span.
The state now has 21,661 deaths.
The state added 9,176 COVID-19 positive cases over the weekend.
Hospital stays, vaccinations
The number of hospitalizations due to COVID-19 continues its downward trend.
State figures showed 3,370 people were hospitalized with the virus on Sunday, down from more than 4,000 a week earlier.
Vaccination efforts continue statewide.
In Cambria County, 5,198 people have received their first vaccine dose – approximately 4% of the county's population. That's up from 4,692 the week before.
Just under 3,000 people in Cambria County have received the second dose.
Somerset County has recorded 2,100 vaccinations administered, 1,200 of those also receiving their follow-up vaccine, while Bedford County has logged 1,946 shots given.
Blair County is now at 4,450, with 2,355 also receiving their second dose.
Indiana County reached 3,093 doses administered, 1,101 receiving the second dose.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.