Johnstown, PA (15901)

Today

Snow this evening will give way to lingering snow showers late. Low 24F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 80%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected..

Tonight

Snow this evening will give way to lingering snow showers late. Low 24F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 80%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.