Westmont Hilltop and Richland students are scheduled to transition to full face-to-face learning at the end of the month.
During a special meeting Thursday, the Westmont school board passed its plan unanimously.
"We want the students to get back as soon as possible," President Robert Gleason said.
Beginning Tuesday, all elementary students will start face-to-face education while a hybrid plan is put in place for the secondary school.
The latter's schedule divides students into groups "A" and "B."
Those in the first group will attend in-person Tuesday and Wednesday the first week and the second group will go Thursday and Friday.
After that, they'll switch to group "A" attending Mondays and Tuesdays and group "B" going Wednesdays and Thursdays until the end of January.
Fridays are reserved for virtual learning.
According to Westmont's plan, all students will tentatively engage in face-to-face instruction the week of Feb. 1.
A completely virtual learning option will continue to be available for the time being.
Westmont leaders believe the district is ready to welcome students back and the initial surge following the holidays is over.
"We're all cautiously optimistic about returning to school," Superintendent Thomas Mitchell said.
Richland is set to welcome students back to a completely face-to-face learning environment sooner than planned, according to a Friday release.
Elementary students will tentatively begin full in-person lessons Jan. 25 and the high school will follow Feb. 1.
Students who have opted for full remote instruction will remain in that program and those who wish to return to class should contact their homeroom teacher.
"We are incredibly proud to have provided all of our students a safe and meaningful instructional program during the course of this pandemic and we are looking forward to seeing more of our students in the classroom in the coming weeks," the release said.
Richland has been operating in a hybrid model for all grades since Jan. 5.
Both schools will continue to rely on previously implemented safety protocols such as mandatory mask wearing and social distancing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.