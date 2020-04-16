Through a virtual meeting Thursday the Westmont Hilltop School Board approved advertisement of the proposed final budget of 2020-21 with no tax increase.
“I want to congratulate the administration and fellow school board members for working hard to keep it with no tax increase,” board member Kamal Gella said. “In the current economy it’s important for us to maintain a balanced budget.”
The proposed budget lists the estimated fund balance, revenues and other financing sources for appropriation as $29,112,574 and estimated expenditures as $23,169,531.
That includes a $5 per capita tax and one half of a percent in both earned income tax and real estate transfer tax.
None of that has changed since last year’s budget.
After accepting the motion, board member Joseph Nibert questioned if the district was prepared “for the loss of income from the earned income tax of a half percent.”
“Because that’s definitely going to happen,” he added.
But Superintendent Thomas Mitchell reassured him that Westmont is prepared for that scenario and will cover it with some reserve funds.
Mitchell explained that the administration will be able to handle the situation with a possible decrease in revenue and believes it will be within reason
Board member David Angeletti asked if there had been any last minute adjustments to the proposed budget in relation to technology needs now that the district has had to move learning online.
Though the district hasn’t made any adjustments to the budget, Mitchell said Westmont has submitted a proposal of $55,000 to the Pennsylvania Department of Education for an equity grant.
The department allotted an initial $5 million to assist schools across the state with the transition to online education.
The district has submitted an application for upgraded internet access points, according to Mitchell.
“We’re going to have exterior access in the high school parking lot and out on the football field as soon as those access points come in,” Mitchell said.
“So, one that’s going to benefit the school district from a security standpoint as well as if someone doesn’t have access they can pull into our parking lot and use our wireless.”
Because schools across the state are currently closed for the remainder of the academic year, this budget is posted on the district’s website, www.whsd.org, and will be advertised as usual.
The board also accepted contracts with Metz Culinary Management, pending the solicitor’s review, McIlwain School Bus Lines and Vector Solutions for SafeSchool Training software that’s not to exceed $2,000.
