JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The Westmont Hilltop School District board on Thursday approved an extension of the mask mandate for students, staff and faculty to Jan. 17.
The extension was approved by a 7-1 vote. The only dissenting vote came from Joseph Nibert, who attended the meeting virtually.
“This will eliminate the confusion around the issue and minimize the quarantines until then,” Superintendent Thomas Mitchell said.
Pennsylvania’s face-covering order for schools, put in place in September by acting state Secretary of Health Alison Beam, was overturned earlier in November by Commonwealth Court judges on the basis that she lacked the authority to institute the rule.
An appeal to the decision was filed by state lawyers, with a stay expected until that could be resolved, but days later Commonwealth Court Judge Christine Fizzano Cannon, whose court threw out the order, ruled that the mandate must expire Dec. 4.
“There’s a lot of confusion,” board President Robert Gleason said after the meeting. “It’s very difficult for parents and students to figure out what to do.”
That’s why the board decided to extend the rule. They chose Jan. 17 because that’s what Gov. Tom Wolf gave as the expiration date for the mask mandate prior to the court’s ruling.
Another reason Mitchell gave for recommending the extension was to prevent mass quarantines of students.
“For perspective, we stopped in-person learning last year the evening of the November board meeting with a seven-day average of around 100, and we stayed virtual until mid-January,” he said. “Currently, we are at 140 cases per day in Cambria County. If history is any indicator, we are going to see more cases until Jan. 1. I would like to avoid the related quarantines with the use of masks for all students.”
Both he and Gleason also noted that the upcoming holidays could increase the chances of exposure to the virus.
“The worst thing of all is if we have to close the school,” Gleason said.
The reason there aren’t as many quarantines this year despite a higher daily average is because of the updated guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for K-12 schools.
Under the current advice, as long as both students are masked and three to six feet apart, then the uninfected learner isn’t considered a close contact. Additionally, a fully vaccinated person does not have to quarantine even if they are a close contact if they aren’t showing symptoms.
On Jan. 17, the district’s health and safety plan will transition to a mask-optional rule for all students and employees unless required by law to do otherwise.
‘Real break’ as low bid OK’d for old elementary demolition
In other business, the board unanimously awarded the winning bid for demolition of the former elementary school on Goucher Street to Ritenour and Sons Construction Co., pending solicitor review. The company submitted a quote of $195,600 for the work.
Nibert questioned why that bid was much lower than the others and was reassured by Gleason that the matter has been investigated and the quote is correct.
“It was a real break getting that quote,” Gleason said.
Following demolition of the building, he wants to see the land used for recreation in the area.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.