Westmont Hilltop is returning to five days per week of in-person instruction amid an ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The district's school board discussed the move Thursday evening. Westmont will return to the five days per week of face-to-face learning on Sept. 28.
"Everyone understands the task force decision to allow students to attend five days of in-person instruction was not made lightly," Superintendent Thomas Mitchell said. "As we begin this option, we are all concerned about the unknowns of the situation in our attention to keep everyone safe."
Face-to-face education won't be the only option available. Parents will also be able to enroll their students in the Westmont Hilltop Cyber Academy or full- or part-time blended options.
Parents are asked to let the district know by Sunday which model of education their children will be pursuing.
"We are asking parents to commit to a five-week period for their child's selection," Mitchell said. "As always, we will work with families that have a change of heart or mind depending upon the situation. However, we need predictable enrollment information to plan and will adjustment for the benefit of all students."
He added that the blended option will not remain available forever due to the multitasking required by teachers and administrators.
The situation will be monitored and a recommendation will be made by the administration to end the blended instruction at some point.
Westmont was initially supposed to begin the academic year with a traditional weekly schedule. But before the start of school, a hybrid schedule was implemented based on an "A-B" designation.
Students in group "A" went in person on Mondays and Tuesdays while group "B" went Thursdays and Fridays.
After the first few weeks of class, the administrators reevaluated the situation and made a decision about the rest of the nine weeks.
Fans at games?
Mitchell also addressed the issue of spectators at school sports.
Until Gov. Tom Wolf makes a decision on how to handle House Bill 2787, which allows school districts to make decisions about resuming sports and other extracurricular activities, Westmont will continue to follow the current set of rules in place – meaning no fans.
If districts are allowed to admit more spectators each student athlete will get two passes for home and away events.
Board member William Carney asked why the district is abiding by the limit of 250 individuals at an outdoor event.
He was told it was because Westmont would not be covered by its insurance if it did but Carney challenged that statement.
Mitchell responded that he spoke to the district's insurance agent and was told if Westmont violates the governor's order, the school wouldn't be covered.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.