JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The Westmont Hilltop School District is offering a COVID-19 vaccination clinic Monday for elementary-age children.
Pupils ages 5 and older in Westmont Hilltop can get shots from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at the elementary school, 827 Diamond Blvd.
Parents were notified by the district about the optional clinic.
Families in neighboring Ferndale Area were also invited to participate, Westmont Superintendent Thomas Mitchell said.
"We want to do our part as a community resource for everybody," Mitchell said.
Mitchell said he understands there are divergent views about COVID-19 policies and vaccines within his district.
"We respect both sides of this," he said. "We communicated directly to the parents, so the parents can make decisions for their children. We wanted to make sure we provided the opportunity to do this as quickly and as conveniently as possible."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.