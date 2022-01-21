Westmont Hilltop School Board voted 6-2 at Thursday’s meeting to make masks optional immediately and adjust other health and safety plan guidelines.
“Our school nurses and administration have done an outstanding job managing the school district’s response to the pandemic over the past two years,” Superintendent Thomas Mitchell said before the vote. “As the pandemic transitions to an endemic, we need to return responsibility to the parents with the support of their health care professionals.”
The agenda initially listed an extension to the face covering rule until after the next board meeting on Feb. 17.
It also included allowing students and adults who test positive for COVID-19 to return to school after six days as long as they are 24 hours fever-free, have improving symptoms and consult the school nurse on the fifth day.
Those individuals will also be required to mask until the 10th day after testing positive and eat lunch six feet away from others.
When the matter was brought to the table, it nearly failed for lack of a motion. Vice President Rebecca Webb moved the action, and board member David Angeletti provided a second.
A roll call vote was held, and the item failed 5-3.
School directors William Carney, Jeffrey Masterson, Joseph Nibert, Joseph Podrebarac and President Robert Gleason voted against the motion.
Angeletti, John Messina and Webb supported it.
The matter was immediately reconsidered with unanimous approval.
In the new motion, masks were designated as optional and the language “Students and adults who experience a school-based exposure and are unmasked, unvaccinated, or do not have a positive test within 90 days will mask until Day 10. Parents need to monitor their child’s symptoms and consult their child’s healthcare professional if they become symptomatic” was added.
Before voting, Podrebarac questioned if this was “just to keep our kids back in school instead of sitting at home quarantining.”
He was told it was.
Carney, Gleason, Masterson, Messina, Nibert and Podrebarac provided “yeas,” with Angeletti and Webb the only votes against it.
The motion passed 6-2 and received applause from parents in the crowd.
Other updated guidance includes symptomatic students who are sent home from school may return when they are 24 hours fever-free and have improving symptoms but parents are still recommended to consult their health care professional.
Testing will be recommended based on student’s symptoms.
Additionally, students and adults who have a family-based exposure should monitor their symptoms and consult their health care professional for a quarantine and testing recommendation.
“We will continue to monitor the effectiveness of the protocols as we navigate the remainder of the school year,” Mitchell said in a parent message on Friday.
Joshua Byers is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5054. Follow him on Twitter @Journo_Josh.
