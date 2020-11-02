Westmont Hilltop and Greater Johnstown school district administrators have been alerted that staff members tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
After contacting the Pennsylvania Department of Health, it was determined that neither district will have to close.
Thomas Mitchell, superintendent at Westmont, said the case in his district took place at the junior-senior high school and is the second instance of the virus since the school year began.
A "limited number" of students and a teacher are in quarantine because of the confirmed case.
"The school district will continue to offer in-person instruction and follow the school district’s health-and-safety plan with increased disinfecting, mandatory masks and increased distance when feasible," Mitchell said.
The weekend's incident is the first case since Westmont reintroduced students to a traditional, five-day per week schedule at the end of September.
The case at Greater Johnstown is the second in one week for the district – the last instance was reported Oct. 26 – and the fourth for the year.
Administrators were alerted Sunday that a person on the maintenance staff had tested positive.
According to a release from the district, the affected individual works the 3 to 11 p.m. shift, was in the school Thursday and Friday and came in close contact with two others.
Those maintenance workers are now in quarantine.
"He had no contact with any students or any other staff members," Superintendent Amy Arcurio said in the release.
After contacting the Pennsylvania Department of Health, it was determined no further action was needed.
If the two other staff members were to develop symptoms and test positive, then the state department of health will be contacted again, the release said.
