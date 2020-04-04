If you can’t be in church to enjoy the stained glass windows, you can create your own at home.
Brothers Anthony and Caleb Oakley, students at Divine Mercy Catholic Academy, West Campus, spent a day this past week learning about stained glass and tried their hand at painting their own masterpiece.
“I was looking for things to do with them that would keep them busy and I found this idea on Pinterest for stained glass projects for kids,” said Kim Oakley, mother of the boys. “I thought it would be great, especially with it being the Easter season.”
On a front window of their Westmont home, she said she got the boys started by using tape to outline the geometric patterns and the cross in the middle.
“We chose the front window because there is a lot of sun that comes in, and it’s the front of our house so people can see it when they’re walking by,” Kim Oakley said.
She said they already had the paint, brushes and other materials needed, making the project doable without leaving home.
“It was engaging and something different for them to do,” Kim Oakley said.
Anthony Oakley, 12, said it was a good project to do while quarantined in their home.
“This is something you don’t get to do everyday, and we tried to have fun with it,” the sixth-grader said. “We tried to make it look like a stained-glass window.”
Prior to painting, he said they talked about how pretty and colorful the windows are in church.
“We thought maybe if we put it on the window it would remind some people about God,” Anthony Oakley said.
Caleb Oakley, 8, said it was fun activity to do with his family.
“I want people to feel hope when they see it,” the third-grader said.
Kim Oakley said she wants the window to be a visual reminder of Easter for the boys.
“Even though we can’t be at church, we’re still in the Easter season and celebrating the resurrection of Jesus,” she said.
“This is something to remind us of what’s going on right now.”
