JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Reviewing a full week of data and updates from the Pennsylvania Department of Health shows that the current COVID-19 surge remains elevated, but may have stabilized.
There were 8,918 new cases and 88 additional deaths in Friday’s report, bringing the state totals to 1,874,155 cases and 35,183 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
Cambria County added 79 cases and one death, Somerset County added 66 cases with no deaths, Bedford County added 35 cases and two deaths, Blair County added 81 cases and three deaths, Indiana County added 45 cases and one death, Clearfield County added 62 cases and one death, Centre County added 88 cases and one death and Westmoreland County added 290 cases and one death.
Most of the region’s counties saw fewer total cases over the past seven days, compared to the previous seven days.
Cambria, Somerset, Blair, Indiana, Clearfield and Centre all recorded fewer cases than in the week before, with the one-week drops ranging from 92 cases in Somerset to 25 cases in Centre. Westmoreland saw 207 more new cases and Bedford had seven more new cases.
The statewide total of all cases included 1,313 more cases this week than last week.
The portion of all COVID-19 tests that come back as positive held steady statewide, inching down from 14.5% to 14.4% positivity, according to the weekly update of the department’s Early Warning Monitoring System.
Positivity rates in area counties largely decreased, with drops ranging from 0.7% in Blair to 3.7% in Somerset. Cambria’s positivity rate went up by 1% and Westmoreland’s rose by 1.9%.
In the weekly pediatric update, 9,870 school-aged children tested positive for COVID-19 in the latest seven-day reporting period. That’s up from 9,300 for the previous seven days.
Cambria, Bedford, Centre and Westmoreland had fewer cases in children aged 5 to 18 this week, while Somerset, Blair, Indiana and Clearfield saw increases.
The seven-day average for daily hospitalizations was up by more than 300 statewide, hitting 4,581 patients a day, the early warning dashboard showed.
Friday’s update showed 4,619 inpatients were being treated for COVID-19 in Pennsylvania hospitals, including 935 under intensive care and 615 on ventilators. Locally, there were 200 patients in Cambria, Blair, Somerset and Bedford county hospitals, with 49 in ICUs and 49 on ventilators. The state’s online dashboard showed there were no staffed ICU beds available in Cambria County, four in Blair County and six in Somerset County.
Last week, there were 4,502 Pennsylvania hospitalizations, with 223 in the local four-county area.
To help with hospital capacity issues and reduce the system’s reliance on staff from outside agencies, UPMC announced Friday it has introduced its own travel staffing agency.
The agency will allow UPMC to fill gaps in the workforce at individual hospitals with its own trained medical professionals. Initially available to registered nurses and surgical technologists, the program should attract and retain skilled professionals, officials said.
“Creating an in-house staffing agency is an innovative solution to assist in caring for patients across Pennsylvania, Maryland and New York,” the system’s statement said. “It will strongly support our frontline teams with flexible means to provide additional support where and when it is needed most.”
Meanwhile, combining the state and Philadelphia health departments’ updates shows 7,873,812 Pennsylvanians are fully vaccinated – a one-week increase of 105,779 individuals.
Vaccine providers have administered 18,884,549 doses, including 2,247,352 boosters.
