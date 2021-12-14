JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – People ages 70 and older still represent the majority of Pennsylvanians dying of COVID-19, but were a shrinking majority last week.
Among the 658 residents who died of COVID-19 complications during the week ending Sunday, 58% were 70 or older, according to the state's weekly report.
A week earlier it was 66%.
The state also released its monthly update on breakthrough cases – those who test positive after being vaccinated.
Those who are vaccinated and get COVID-19 are four times less likely to die than unvaccinated counterparts, the state Department of Health reported. That data were based on numbers collected through late September, however.
That's a rate that has held steady in recent weeks.
State officials have been urging residents to obtain boosters for increased support as original vaccination effectiveness has diminished for many of the millions of Pennsylvanians who obtained shots in the spring.
The state is seeing cases and hospitalizations on the upswing – the latter of which went up 5.4% for the week ending Dec. 6.
The number of vaccinations administered over the past week took a slight dip, however – falling by just under 1%.
In all 214,343 boosters were administered last week, when 418,146 total vaccine doses were administered in all.
Local cases, deaths
Four counties added COVID-19 deaths over the weekend.
Westmoreland added five and now has 1,026 total, while Blair and Centre added two each.
Blair now has 459 while Centre has 270.
Clearfield County added one death and now has 241 since the pandemic's arrival in March 2020.
Cambria County added 50 cases and now has had 24,046.
Bedford County added 28 cases and is at 8,227 while Indiana County added 62 cases and reached 11,743.
Somerset County led the region with 91 cases. Somerset County now has recorded 13,170 cases total.
Clearfield County added 52 cases and now has 24,025 total.
