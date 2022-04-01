JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – COVID-19 cases over the past week remained at levels not seen since summer 2021, state Department of Health figures show.
Cambria County and three nearby counties saw their latest seven-day total drop or stay the same for another consecutive week – with Cambria's dipping to 22 cases.
Cases in Bedford and Somerset counties rose over the past week but only after being in the single digits a week earlier.
In Somerset County's case, the total went from five last week to 19 for the week ending March 31.
For Somerset County, cases went from seven to 12 over the same span.
Indiana County's cases stayed the same, at 13, this week.
While Blair County's 7-day total rose by two cases from 17 to 19 cases, Westmoreland saw its cases this week drop to 44 from 70 a week earlier.
Clearfield County's total dipped from 30 cases to 19 this week.
The region's positivity rates – a key indicator of the rate of COVID-19 spread – also remained low.
All but one county had rates in the 3% range or lower.
Bedford County had a positivity rate of 6.1%, up from 3.7% a week earlier.
Pennsylvania reported 821 new cases, bringing the statewide total to 2,782,174.
Twenty new deaths were also added, giving the state 44,295 since the onset of the pandemic.
