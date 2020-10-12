Blair County added 18 COVID-19 cases and Centre and Westmoreland counties each added 90, among 1,088 new cases statewide on Monday the Pennsylvania Department of Health reported.
It’s Pennsylvania’s seventh consecutive day and 12th in the last 13 days with more than 1,000 new cases.
The report brings the state’s seven-day running average to 1,300 new cases a day, the highest since April 24.
Testing rates, however, have dramatically improved since April. The seven-day total for April 14 was 38,770 tests, for a 24% positivity rate. Over the past seven days, the health department reports 239,484 tests, for a 3.8% positivity rate.
An additional 18 deaths were reported Monday, bringing the state totals to 173,304 cases and 8,368 deaths associated with COVID-19 since the pandemic hit the state in March. The health department estimates 81% of COVID-19 patients have recovered, which is more than 140,000 people.
While the Centre County surge and statewide upswing continued, Cambria County’s recent jump eased for a day, with only two new cases reported.
Across the region:
• Cambria County added two cases and now has 755 total cases and seven deaths.
• Somerset County added one to reach 274 cases and three deaths.
• Bedford County added four cases to reach 295 cases and six deaths.
• Blair County added 18 cases to reach 905 cases and 23 deaths.
• Indiana County added 11 cases to reach 875 cases and 14 deaths.
• Clearfield County added four cases to reach 368 cases and seven deaths.
• Westmoreland County added 90 cases and two deaths to reach 2,904 cases and 64 deaths.
There have 23,953 cases in residents and 5,289 cases among employees of long-term care facilities, affecting 1,007 nursing and personal care homes.
A total of 5,552 residents of the homes have died from causes associated with COVID-19.
The state estimates 11,345 health care workers have contracted the virus.
