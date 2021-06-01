The holiday weekend drop in COVID-19 cases continued with just 684 additional positives in Tuesday’s update by the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
There were no additional deaths recorded in Pennsylvania.
Blair and Westmoreland were the region’s only counties with double-digit increases in Tuesday’s report, which reflects testing collected on Monday.
It’s the fourth consecutive day – and eighth in 10 days – with fewer than 1,000 new cases statewide.
It brings the state’s rolling seven-day average to 771 cases a day, continuing the downward trend that on Saturday saw the rolling average drop below 1,000 cases a day for the first time since Oct. 1.
- Cambria County reported seven new cases and now has totals of 14,622 cases and 432 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
- Somerset County added six cases to reach 7,995 cases and 212 deaths.
- Bedford County added nine cases to reach 4,644 cases and 138 deaths.
- Blair County added 16 cases to reach 13,440 cases and 339 deaths.
- Indiana County added three cases to reach 6,351 cases and 176 deaths.
- Clearfield County added one case to reach 8,587 cases and 147 deaths.
- Centre County added one case to reach 16,587 cases and 224 deaths.
- Westmoreland County added 20 cases to reach 34,129 cases and 766 deaths.
Meanwhile, vaccine providers have administered 10,581,876 doses, with 4,699,696 people now fully vaccinated. Another 1,574,073 people are partially vaccinated, meaning they have received one dose of a two-dose vaccine.
