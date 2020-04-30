Families and friends of nursing home residents with concerns about the situation during the COVID-19 pandemic visitor restrictions have the opportunity to ask questions during statewide Virtual Family Council meetings beginning Tuesday. A second meeting is May 19.
Hosted by the Pennsylvania Office of the Long-Term Care Ombudsman, the internet-based meetings will continue twice monthly for the foreseeable future.
The ombudsman program is a federally mandated advocacy network that is independent of long-term care providers and facilities. There are local ombudsmen available in each county to serve residents and families.
Meetings will begin with an informational segment and then be open for discussion.
To obtain connection information, email LTC-Ombudsman@pa.gov with the subject line “Virtual Family Council.”
Information is also available at our corresponding Facebook page: PA Long-Term Care Virtual Family Council.
