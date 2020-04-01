As the owner of five dogs, Dee Dee Peluso is a familiar figure walking through her Southmont neighborhood.
Peluso got to know neighbors in the Palliser Street area, many of whom would also be out with their dogs.
“I built a relationship with neighbors and their dogs,” Peluso said. “In our neighborhood, we take care of each other, especially in hard times.”
When Peluso noticed her friends were limiting their time outdoors during coronavirus social distancing restriction, she understood, but also knew the pets needed exercise.
She came up with a unique solution to take on the role of neighborhood dog walker for those with elevated risk for complications from the COVID-19 disease.
Peluso went to Gittler’s Aquarium and Aviary, 175 Ohio St., and bought lawn stakes and tie-out cables for each of the homes.
The pet owner can bring their dog onto the front porch, attach the cable and let the dog go out to the public sidewalk to meet Peluso. She transfers the canine friend to a leash and the exercise outing begins.
“It started because I saw people limiting their walks,” Peluso said. “People are scared, and that’s what we do: We take care of each other.”
It isn’t the first time the 51-year-old former animal shelter employee has volunteered as a designated dog walker. She has stepped up to help some of the same neighbors when they were hospitalized or traveling.
