A reader of The Tribune-Democrat asked:
“We have scheduled a Bahamas trip in September with Carnival Cruise Lines. They have not canceled yet. Is it OK to keep this vacation or should we cancel?”
The answer:
“Cruise lines all have different policies. Generally, people are waiting (to cancel).”
– Epic Journeys
For more information, contact your travel agent. For information specific to Carnival Cruise Lines, visit: www.carnival.com.
• • •
A reader of The Tribune-Democrat asked:
“With summer and warmer weather coming soon, can the coronavirus be spread by mosquitos?”
The answer:
I can understand your concern – my goodness, what would we do it this were true!
Infectious disease transmission types are two basic categories: Direct (person to person) and indirect (which involves an intermediate carrier). Indirect transmission can come from fomites (inanimate objects that transmit disease), vehicles (food and water) or vectors (living things that transmit disease).
COVID-19 (SARS-CoV 2) is spread by airborne droplets, a form of direct transmission. That means it is spread by coughing, sneezing and talking. There are all kinds of modes of transmission – ways that infectious diseases spread – but this one is only airborne droplets.
– Jill D. Henning, associate professor of biology, University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown
• • •
Have a question about coronavirus, also known as COVID-19?
What do you need to know?
We will ask the experts.
Send questions to tribdem@tribdem.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.