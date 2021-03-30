Those tuning in to In This Together Cambria’s regular Tuesday livestream this week were treated to something quite different than the usual COVID Questions town hall.
“One Year Later: Celebrating Our Resilience” featured poetry, reflections and music by local musicians.
Rachel Allen, In This Together member, described the theme following her vocal and harp performance.
“Resilience arises when we cultivate our capacity to adapt to changes in circumstances, while at the same time – even in the midst of horrific challenges – we can find meaning, purpose and connection in life,” she said.
Allen then recapped the challenges faced since the pandemic struck one year ago, including how families, businesses, schools and colleges and social organizations adapted.
“But yet, in the face of all this, we adapted,” she continued. “We learned how to navigate safely and responsibly. We drew on resources we didn’t know we had – in ourselves and in our community.”
Joyce Homan of Cambria County Library introduced the program and also recited the poem “Unbroken,” by Rashani Rea.
The poem begins: “There is a brokenness out of which comes the unbroken; a shatteredness out of which blooms the unshatterable.”
Tulsi Shrivastava, of In This Together Cambria, presented a slideshow of photos from area residents highlighting moments from the past year.
Shrivastava also introduced live musical performances by Allen, Matt Otis, Darlene Seals and Striped Maple Hollow band members Micah and Jayna Mood – along with their daughter, Eliza.
The recorded event can be seen at inthistogethercambria.com or on the organization’s Facebook page.
The COVID Questions town hall returns April 6 with a program on K-12 education.
Future programs will include a vaccine update on April 13 and a higher education program on May 4. Livestreams can be accessed from a Zoom link on the website or by Facebook Live.
The programs are co-sponsored by the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown and The Tribune-Democrat.
Randy Griffith is a multimedia reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5057. Follow him on Twitter @PhotoGriffer57.
