LORETTO – Penn Cambria High School held a non-traditional 2020 graduation ceremony on Saturday on the grounds of St. Francis University.
“Today might not be the graduation we pictured,” said Hannah Fitzsimmons, the senior class secretary, “but we achieved great things, and we all earned the diplomas that will be presented to us.”
The event began with a parade of vehicles around the university’s Loretto campus, led by fire trucks from Loretto, Gallitzin, Cresson, Lilly and Ashville. Graduating seniors sat in the beds of pickup trucks or leaned out car windows – posing for photos and waving to friends and family members as they passed by.
The graduates then parked their cars in the lot of the university’s John F. Kennedy Student Center and listened as pre-recorded speeches by school officials and senior class leaders were played over loudspeakers.
Penn Cambria School District Superintendent William W. Marshall said the goal was to mimic a traditional graduation ceremony while complying with public health officials’ guidance on slowing the spread of COVID-19. The school district’s good relationship with St. Francis University made the ceremony possible, he added.
“None of us expected to end the school year this way,” Marshall told the graduates, “but we will honor you today in ways that no other graduating class will be recognized ever again. You are now part of history. … Adversity builds character and strength, and those are and will always be the enduring qualities of the class of 2020.”
It was the first time Penn Cambria’s 2020 senior class was gathered together since school was canceled for the year in mid-March.
“We did not get to say goodbye to the favorite teachers who helped shape our student years,” said graduate Hannah Saleme, the president of the school’s National Honor Society chapter. “We did not get to hug our friends. We missed so many lasts.
"We missed out on all those rites of passage that may seem small and trivial to others, but to us they were milestones of accomplishments that we did not complete.”
The students who spoke during the ceremony were Saleme; Fitzsimmons; Makenzie Shuagis, senior class president; Madison Dzurko, senior class treasurer; Anthony Klatt, student council president; Seth Hogue, Admiral Peary Area Vocational-Technical School representative; Luke Wirfel, salutatorian; and Sarah McCready, valedictorian.
