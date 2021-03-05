Like many older people, Margaret Murray, 90, and her friend, Agnes Sciullo, 103, have been trying to schedule COVID-19 vaccinations.
On Thursday, the friends were among about 100 people who received COVID-19 shots at Highlands Health: Laurel Highlands Free & Charitable Medical Clinic in Johnstown.
“It’s just a wonderful thing,” Murray said at the free clinic, 315 Locust St.
“All the pharmacies we have been in touch with never had enough shots.”
Highlands Health volunteer Doris Pasternak helped Murray’s daughter, Diane Gorka, schedule appointments for the two women. Executive director Rosalie Danchanko said the situation illustrates the free clinic’s initiative to reach out to vulnerable and minority residents.
“The difference is, we go into the community,” Danchanko said. “Our outreach nurses go into the neighborhoods and go door to door. It fits into our mission of working with the most vulnerable.”
The clinic’s volunteer COVID-19 coordinator, Dr. Henry Baldinucci, said Highland Health has focused its outreach on minorities and those who have trouble accessing online registration that most clinics use.
“The biggest thing is the digital divide,” he said. “Many of the vulnerable and the elderly don’t have access to computers and don’t have anybody to help them set up appointments.”
Highlands is also one of the few clinics providing in-home vaccine administration for those severely homebound, Danchanko said. Although the current waiting list has about 1,500 names, clinic volunteers call those on the list to preregister them for when vaccines become available.
Maj. Bruce Jordon and medics with the 458th Army Reserve Engineering Battalion in Upper Yoder Township assist with the homebound distribution.
A spokeswoman for the Department of Health confirmed the state has not established a program for getting vaccines to those unable to leave private homes.
“We are working through some options as to how to vaccinate these individuals, including working with the Area Agencies on Aging,” spokeswoman Maggi Barton said in an email. “Currently, our recommendation is that all individuals who would be coming into contact with the individual get vaccinated as soon as possible.”
Murray and Sciullo said receiving the vaccine was life-changing.
“I have been in lockdown,” Murray said. “I want to be healthy, so I’m delighted to have my shot.”
Murray, who lives in Southmont, said her best friend’s husband died from COVID-19 in December.
“He was a very strong man,” she said. “It’s frightening because you don’t know how it’s going to affect you.”
Sciullo, who lives in Westmont, has not been venturing outside her home on the advice of her doctor.
“I’m anxious to get back to a more normal life: Go to church, be with friends and enjoy the rest of my life,” she said.
