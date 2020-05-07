Windber resident and paramedic Anthony Venzon is supporting the COVID-19 response effort in Prince George’s County, Maryland – one of the hardest hit areas of that state.
When he talked to The Tribune-
Democrat in April, Venzon thought he was headed to New York City.
But a change of plans took him to Baltimore and then Prince George’s, outside Washington, D.C.
Since Monday, he has been working shifts of 24 hours on and 24 hours off, and he serves in a variety of situations – from 911 calls to interfacility transport.
“It’s wherever we’re needed to go – which can change at any moment,” Venzon said.
In Prince George’s, there are five advanced life-support ambulances and five basic life-support ambulances on call near the hospitals throughout the county, he said.
The past few days have been similar to working on any emergency service, Venzon said. Sometimes he and the others are busy and other times not so much.
‘Paying it forward’
He’s supplied with protective equipment and has so much of a surplus that as he encounters homeless people, he’s been handing out masks.
“That’s what this is all about, just paying it forward to everybody,” Venzon said.
Venzon is staying at a Hilton in Washington, D.C., for free under the hospitality company’s “frontline stays” program.
He said he made a special trip to the Steadman Station Firehouse, which he described as the busiest in the nation, to drop off food he bought with money that was donated to him back home.
Venzon is working with Butler Medical Transport. There was a short delay to beginning in Prince George’s that led to Venzon to initially being stationed at the Baltimore Convention Center, which had been turned into a COVID-19 field hospital.
Working in personal protective equipment was no easy task. He was wearing everything from a mask and gloves to a tyvek suit to keep himself safe.
“It’s very difficult to function in all that gear,” Venzon explained.
‘Love and generosity’
He said the determination to help stems from a number of sources, including his parents support and upbringing and the friendship and guidance of John S. Karduck, who taught him during his paramedic schooling.
“Without them I would not be where I am today,” Venzon said.
He added that he’s also thankful for the support and flexibility of both Hastings Area Ambulance Service and Hollidaysburg American Legion Ambulance Association, where he works.
Venzon is thankful for the generosity of the companies that have allowed him to travel easier – including a free scooter for use getting to and from work sites – and has been inspired by the response to the pandemic.
“I know everyone is used to bad news through this difficult time, but this pandemic has also given birth to something truly amazing,” he said.
“Our nation has remembered how to smile and clap, how to pick up the phone and call their loved ones, how to appreciate nature, how to use their God-given talents, and have shown more love and generosity in a matter of months than I have seen in my entire lifetime.
“When the pandemic is over, let our old habits become extinct and embrace the new ones.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.