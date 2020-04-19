As the COVID-19 pandemic spread throughout the country, Windber native and paramedic Anthony Venzon took to the internet to see if there was a way he could help, especially in hard-hit New York.
“I started to see what the media were showing on TV and, I mean, I could see how bad the situation they were in was,” Venzon said.
Venzon’s theory is that “New York City fought for America on 9/11” and now it’s the country’s turn to fight for the city.
While searching for paramedic positions, he found the company Caliburn International. According to the company’s website, Caliburn supplies professional services all over the world.
Venzon applied and within a few days he was on the phone with a recruiter from Caliburn, being offered a job to be a frontline worker in New York City.
Now that he is credentialed for the position, he just has to wait for the final call that would give him about 24 hours notice to pack a bag and report to the city.
Venzon will be stationed at Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, where a field hospital to treat coronavirus patients has been set up.
“This is probably going to be, like, a pretty extraordinary experience,” Venzon said. “And not necessarily in a good way.”
He added that he doesn’t have any apprehension about working in an epicenter of the pandemic.
The only concern he has is what he’s going to see there.
Venzon has spent the last 14 years in the emergency services and said he’s seen a lot during his career, but added no one in the field is prepared for everything.
“I’ve worked in a high violent crime area, where we’ve had gunshots multiple times in a shift ... to remote rural areas where we’re delivering babies under candle light in an Amish residence,” Venzon said. “But I don’t know that a standard career on an ambulance crew is going to prepare you for something like this.”
Recent reports show that New York’s COVID-19 cases have soared past 200,000 and there have been more than 11,000 deaths in the state.
‘Drawn into EMS’
What got Venzon interested in being a paramedic was his time as a junior firefighter in Windber.
“Being in that environment and everything, I got drawn into EMS,” Venzon said.
He went on to get his paramedic training from Conemaugh School of EMS and soon after moved to the Pittsburgh area and took a job with Murrysville Medic One.
“With them I was part of the Region 13 Strike Team,” Venzon said.
In 2011 he went with the team to the Somerset, New Jersey, area to assist with relief efforts after Hurricane Irene. The group spent about two weeks there, he said.
Venzon has acquired his critical care emergency medical transport certification through the Center for Emergency Medicine in Pittsburgh and in 2014 he became a flight paramedic out of Washington, Pa.
He’s worked for a few other emergency services, and in Oct-
ober 2019 decided to return to the area.
Passionate ‘go-getter’
He works for the Hollidaysburg American Legion Ambulance Service and Hastings Area Ambulance – where he’s relinquished his shifts for the rest of the month because of the job with Caliburn.
“He’s just a nice go-getter,” Hollidaysburg ambulance Executive Director Jessica Sorge said.
Though Venzon hasn’t been there long, she said he’s a valued member of the team.
“He’s a fun kid,” Sorge said. “So
full of life and passionate about EMS.”
That passion is what she be-
lieves attracted him to working in New York during this pandemic.
Sorge said she expects Venzon to do well there because he’s quick on his feet, professional and knowledgeable.
Venzon will be set up in a hotel during his stay, which in tentatively until the end of May.
All of the medical staff where Venzon is to be stationed will work 12 1/2 hours on and 11 1/2 off – seven days a week, he said.
Over the past week, he has been gathering supplies and has received a number of donations in the form of money and personal protective equipment.
He said he’s been in contact with a company that has allowed him to purchase more protective equipment and took anything extra with him to give to other frontline workers.
Due to an extended wait period with Caliburn, Venzon has also reached out to AMI Healthcare to better his chances of helping and is waiting to hear from that company as well.
