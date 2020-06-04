Surrounded by family and friends gathered in front of his house, Westmont Hilltop’s Ashton Fortson signed his National Letter of Intent on Thursday to play basketball and major in marketing/business at Notre Dame College, an NCAA Division II program in South Euclid, Ohio.
“It’s a relief because you put in all that work through all the years of school and sports. For it to pay off in this way, it’s nice,” said Fortson, who produced 948 points, 525 rebounds, 137 assists and 111 steals over his three-year varsity career.
With COVID-19 closing the school, an intimidate and unique setting ensued for Fortson’s big day.
“It’s definitely different,” Fortson described the atmosphere, which included a table he signed on located in front of his front porch. “A lot of people showed up, so that was also different. It’s just family and friends so it made it a lot better I guess.”
The 6-foot-2 guard will take his talents to a Falcons program that competes in the Mountain East Conference. Six seniors graduated from last season’s 9-20 squad.
“From the moment the coaches contacted me, it was just all love,” Fortson said of the team coached by Mark Redmond. “They just made it feel like home. You can’t go wrong when something makes you feel right at home, you have to go with it no matter if it’s DI, DII or DIII.”
Fortson led the Hilltoppers with averages of 16.7 points, 7.6 rebounds and 1.8 steals per game for a 19-8 team that advanced to the PIAA Tournament. The two-time All-Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference selection’s determination and tenacity stood out on the court.
“Every coach that I’ve contacted on Ashton’s behalf, first thing they said they loved his motor and effort,” Westmont Hilltop coach Dave Roman Jr. said. “I was privileged to see that every day in practice. Some guys are good when the scoreboard goes on, but Ashton brings it absolutely every day in his own workouts and our team practices.
“He wasn’t going to be denied his senior year. Just to watch him grow into that type of player and now to be a college athlete is unbelievable. His leadership for our younger guys and even his classmates was tremendous. He was one of the best leaders I’ve ever had in 22 years of coaching.”
Despite recording a combined 14-29 record over Fortson’s first two seasons, the team’s leader in scoring, rebounding and steals over those years credited his teammates for helping the program advance to the state playoffs for the first time since 2012.
“I put it upon myself to be a leader and just lead the younger guys this year,” said Fortson, who scored 35 points on Feb. 10 against Bishop Carroll. “I knew we had the talent and I knew we just had to put in the effort every day in practice. The team really came together and they worked hard every day. None of this would have happened without each and every one of them, so I’m grateful for all of them. I appreciate them.”
Fortson, who also was on the soccer team for two seasons, only began playing basketball in seventh grade. Despite picking up the game late, Fortson offers Notre Dame a player on the rise with plenty of upside.
“He’s pretty versatile,” Roman said. “For us, he brought the ball up sometimes. He wasn’t our traditional point guard. We played him a lot at the 3 and 4 just because of his rebounding and the way he attacks the glass. I could see him mostly at the 2 and 3 spot (in college). Whatever spot he’s at, he’s going to give you maximum effort on both ends of the floor. I’m just glad that someone gave him a shot. I know he’ll make the most of it.”
Fortson is the son of Keith and Keri Jo Fortson.
