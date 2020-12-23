A suburban Johnstown clinic that is among the first to receive the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine will begin protecting frontline emergency responders and police on Thursday.
The Richland Family Health Center’s top executive rolled up his sleeve Wednesday at the College Park Plaza facility to take the lead in reducing the spread of coronavirus.
William Kurtycz, CEO of Hyndman Area Health Center Inc., said he wanted to assure the community of the medicine’s safety.
“I wanted to show by example that the vaccination is safe and the benefits outweigh the risks,” Kurtycz said after getting the shot from nurse practitioner Brooke Heiple.
“I want to build confidence within our community to become vaccinated.”
The Richland location is one of three Federally Qualified Health Centers operated by the Hyndman company, which was among the first providers not affiliated with hospitals to receive the vaccine.
After vaccinating staff at the Richland, Hyndman and Bedford locations, the centers are reaching out to emergency medical services, police and independent physician practices to cover front-line workers.
On Wednesday, Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine reminded hospitals of the need to vaccinate emergency medical services personnel in addition to their own staff.
“It is very important they continue to vaccinate health-care workers that face the same risk as their own employees,” Levine said during a press briefing. “EMS providers are called to care for people who are experiencing health crises and who are in need of immediate need of care.
“They walk into unknown situations that really are the front lines.”
Unlike the Pfizer vaccine distributed last week, which requires super-cold freezers for storage, the Moderna vaccine can be stored in a standard commercial freezer.
The initial distribution of Pfizer vaccine went out to hospitals with capacity to store it, including Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center, Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center at Windber and UPMC Altoona.
Levine said more than 41,000 Pennsylvania health-care workers have been vaccinated.
The Hyndman group has received 100 doses of the Moderna vaccine, but expects additional shipments in the coming weeks.
Kurtycz said the health center isn’t waiting for backup. Staff have contacted local ambulance companies and fire and police departments to offer the vaccine.
“We have a full schedule (Thursday),” he said on Wednesday.
Those receiving the shots get information about potential side effects and access the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention online tracking tool that monitors possible reactions.
